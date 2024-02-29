צלול לעומק כיצד ENA האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Ethena’s token ecosystem is built around two primary tokens: ENA (the governance and incentive token) and USDe (the synthetic stablecoin). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of their token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

ENA : Deployed as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum on April 2, 2024, with a total supply of 15 billion tokens. The contract allows for up to 10% additional minting per year, but the next possible mint is not until April 2, 2025, due to a one-year waiting period after the initial mint.

: Deployed as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum on April 2, 2024, with a total supply of 15 billion tokens. The contract allows for up to 10% additional minting per year, but the next possible mint is not until April 2, 2025, due to a one-year waiting period after the initial mint. USDe: Minted by depositing collateral (stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, mETH, WETH, USDT, USDC, USDtb) into the Ethena protocol. Whitelisted users can mint/redeem USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio, with the protocol opening a 1x short perpetual position to maintain a delta-neutral, stable value.

Allocation Mechanism

ENA Token Allocation Table

Allocation Recipient % of Total Supply Unlock Schedule / Notes Core Contributors 30% 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. No unlock before 1 year. Investors 25% 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. No unlock before 1 year. Ecosystem Development & Airdrops 30% 10% airdropped in first/second season rewards; remainder for future campaigns, DAO multisig. Foundation 15% Used for development, audits, risk, and expansion. Unlock details not fully disclosed.

Sample Unlock Events (from on-chain data):

Date Recipient Amount Unlocked Granularity Description 2024-03-06 Airdrop 450,000,000 Instant 10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second season rewards 2024-07-05 Ecosystem Development 500,000,000 Instant Part of 30% allocation 2025-03-06 Ecosystem Development 3,550,000,000 Monthly Part of 30% allocation 2025-03-06 Core Contributors 1,125,000,000 Instant 1-year cliff, then monthly vesting 2025-03-06 Investors 937,500,000 Instant 1-year cliff, then monthly vesting 2025-03-06 Foundation 2,250,000,000 Monthly Unlock details not fully disclosed 2025-04-06 Core Contributors 3,375,000,000 Monthly Ongoing vesting 2025-04-06 Investors 2,812,500,000 Monthly Ongoing vesting

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ENA

Governance : ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, and Reserve Fund management.

: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, and Reserve Fund management. Staking (sENA) : ENA can be locked to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues (e.g., 15% of Ethereal DEX token supply).

: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues (e.g., 15% of Ethereal DEX token supply). Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers and future Ethena Network applications.

USDe

Stablecoin Utility : USDe is used as a synthetic, yield-bearing stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 USD peg via delta-neutral hedging (shorting ETH/BTC perps against staked collateral).

: USDe is used as a synthetic, yield-bearing stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 USD peg via delta-neutral hedging (shorting ETH/BTC perps against staked collateral). Staking (sUSDe) : USDe can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from both staked ETH and funding rates from short positions. sUSDe APY was reported at 27% as of December 2024.

: USDe can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from both staked ETH and funding rates from short positions. sUSDe APY was reported at 27% as of December 2024. Liquidity Incentives : Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on protocols like Curve and Uniswap through campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).

: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on protocols like Curve and Uniswap through campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns). Points Campaigns: Users earn “Shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and further incentives.

Shard Distribution Example (Feb 29, 2024)

Activity TVL ($M) Shard Boost (per $/day) New Shards Distributed (M) Locking LP Tokens 125 20 2,500 Hold Pendle USDe YT or SY in Pool 59 10 590 Lock USDe 160 10 1,597 Buy and Hold USDe 104 5 519 Stake and Hold sUSDe 195 1 195 Invite Bonus (est.) 10% 54 Total 580 — 5,455

Locking Mechanism

ENA : Locking ENA yields sENA, which is composable in DeFi and earns protocol rewards. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth.

: Locking ENA yields sENA, which is composable in DeFi and earns protocol rewards. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth. USDe : Users can lock USDe to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unlocked with a 7-day waiting period.

: Users can lock USDe to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unlocked with a 7-day waiting period. Vesting: Core contributors and investors are subject to a 1-year cliff (no unlocks before 1 year), followed by 3 years of linear monthly vesting.

Unlocking Time

Airdrop Recipients : Some airdrop allocations (e.g., top 2,000 leaderboard addresses) are subject to a 6-month linear vesting for half of their ENA.

: Some airdrop allocations (e.g., top 2,000 leaderboard addresses) are subject to a 6-month linear vesting for half of their ENA. Core Contributors & Investors : 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting.

: 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem & Foundation : Unlocks are scheduled, with some instant and some monthly, as detailed in the allocation table above.

: Unlocks are scheduled, with some instant and some monthly, as detailed in the allocation table above. Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks occurred in the week leading up to August 19, 2025.

Additional Notes

Governance : ENA holders can participate in governance via forums and Snapshot voting.

: ENA holders can participate in governance via forums and Snapshot voting. Protocol Control : The project team controls key multi-sigs for contract administration and the Reserve Fund, though some funds are managed by a DAO-controlled multisig.

: The project team controls key multi-sigs for contract administration and the Reserve Fund, though some funds are managed by a DAO-controlled multisig. Risks: Ethena’s model exposes users to smart contract, custody, liquidation, and funding rate risks. The protocol maintains an insurance fund to cover negative yield periods.

Summary Table: ENA Token Allocation & Unlocks

Recipient % Supply Unlock Start Vesting/Unlock Details Core Contributors 30% 2025-03-06 1yr 25% cliff, 3yr linear monthly vesting Investors 25% 2025-03-06 1yr 25% cliff, 3yr linear monthly vesting Ecosystem & Airdrops 30% 2024-03-06 10% airdrop, rest for campaigns, DAO multisig Foundation 15% 2025-03-06 Monthly unlocks, details not fully disclosed

Implications and Considerations

Incentive Design : Ethena’s use of points (Shards/Sats) and staged airdrops is designed to bootstrap liquidity and user engagement, but the sustainability of these incentives will depend on the protocol’s ability to generate real yield and maintain user trust.

: Ethena’s use of points (Shards/Sats) and staged airdrops is designed to bootstrap liquidity and user engagement, but the sustainability of these incentives will depend on the protocol’s ability to generate real yield and maintain user trust. Vesting and Unlocks : The long vesting schedules for core contributors and investors are intended to align long-term interests, but large unlocks could introduce supply pressure at cliff dates.

: The long vesting schedules for core contributors and investors are intended to align long-term interests, but large unlocks could introduce supply pressure at cliff dates. Governance Evolution : As ENA governance matures, community participation and DAO control are expected to increase, but currently, the project team retains significant control via multi-sigs.

: As ENA governance matures, community participation and DAO control are expected to increase, but currently, the project team retains significant control via multi-sigs. Risk Management: The delta-neutral hedging model is innovative but exposes the protocol to funding rate and counterparty risks, mitigated in part by the insurance fund.

This comprehensive overview should provide a clear understanding of Ethena’s token economics, mechanisms, and incentive structures as of August 2025.