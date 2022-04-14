BluffCat (BLUFF) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
BluffCat (BLUFF) -rahakkeen tiedot
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure.
Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence.
Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns.
Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025)
Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players.
Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations.
Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025)
Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players.
Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors.
Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025)
Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly.
AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions.
Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond)
BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
BluffCat (BLUFF) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu BluffCat (BLUFF) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
BluffCat (BLUFF) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
BluffCat (BLUFF) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä BLUFF-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta BLUFF-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät BLUFF-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu BLUFF-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
BLUFF-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.