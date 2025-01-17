OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen tiedot
the official Trump memecoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten TRUMP-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Overview
The Official Trump (TRUMP) token is a Solana-based meme coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump. It is designed primarily as a digital collectible and community engagement tool, not as an investment contract or security. The total supply is 1 billion TRUMP, with a structured allocation and vesting schedule spanning three years.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP
- Initial Circulating Supply: 200,000,000 TRUMP at launch
- Full Unlock: Over three years, with allocations released on specific vesting schedules
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% released at Token Generation Event (TGE)
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100% released at TGE
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Digital collectible and meme token, intended for community engagement and as an expression of support for the Trump brand and associated artwork.
- Trading: Freely tradeable on Solana DEXs and major centralized exchanges.
- Community Incentives:
- Special events for holders (e.g., dinner with President Trump for top holders).
- Rewards program where users accumulate points by connecting wallets.
- Airdrops for purchasers of official Trump products (e.g., sneakers, watches, cards).
- Staking events where users can earn TRUMP as a reward for staking SOL or ETH.
- No Governance or Utility: The token is not designed for protocol governance or as a utility token within a broader DeFi ecosystem.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations to creators and affiliated entities are subject to cliffs (3, 6, or 12 months) followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.
- Immediate Unlocks: Liquidity and public distribution allocations are fully unlocked at launch.
- Unlocking Timeline: All vesting schedules begin at the TGE (January 17, 2025) and conclude by January 16, 2028.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|End Date
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Linear Vesting Period
|Total Allocation (%)
|Liquidity
|2025-01-17
|2025-01-17
|None
|100%
|None
|10
|Public Distribution
|2025-01-17
|2025-01-17
|None
|100%
|None
|10
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|3 months
|10%
|24 months
|36
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|6 months
|25%
|24 months
|18
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|12 months
|25%
|24 months
|18
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|3 months
|10%
|24 months
|4
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|6 months
|25%
|24 months
|2
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|12 months
|25%
|24 months
|2
Additional Notes
- Ownership and Revenue: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to the above unlocking schedule. They also receive trading revenue from Trump Meme Cards.
- Not an Investment: The project explicitly states that TRUMP is not an investment contract or security.
- Community Focus: The token is positioned as a cultural and community asset, with ongoing engagement and reward programs for holders.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B total supply, 200M at launch, full unlock over 3 years
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Collectible, trading, community events, rewards, airdrops, staking rewards
|Locking
|Cliffs (3/6/12 months) + 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
|Unlocking Time
|Jan 17, 2025 (TGE) to Jan 16, 2028 (full unlock)
For further details, see the official tokenomics page and event announcements.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä TRUMP-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta TRUMP-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät TRUMP-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu TRUMP-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) -rahakkeen hintahistoria
TRUMP -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
