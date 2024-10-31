TIA (TIA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
TIA (TIA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu TIA (TIA) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
TIA (TIA) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten TIA-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: TIA
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)
- Inflation:
- Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year.
- Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward.
- 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives
|26.79%
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters of Celestia
|19.67%
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters of Celestia
|15.90%
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members and first core contributors
|17.64%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.
- Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.
- Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.
- Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.
- Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Method
|Amount (TIA)
|Unlock Periods
|Public Allocation
|Fully unlocked at launch
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000
|1
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 4
|2023-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|67M/201M
|1/1095
|Early Backers: Seed
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|52.47M/106.53M
|1/365
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|65.01M/131.99M
|1/365
|Initial Core Contributors
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 3
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|58.08M/117.92M
|1/730
- Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.
- Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.
- R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.
- Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.
- Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.
References
- For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.
- For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.
Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.
TIA (TIA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
TIA (TIA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä TIA-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta TIA-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät TIA-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu TIA-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
