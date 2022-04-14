Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tiedot
Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.
Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten NOT-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Overview
Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.
- Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking/Vesting Details
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate unlock at launch
|Team
|20%
|Gradual vesting, released over years
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting, released over years
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Released progressively for growth
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion and adoption
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for long-term sustainability
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For liquidity provision and listings
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.
- Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.
- Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.
- Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.
Unlocking Time
- Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
- Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
- Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.
Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|ICO
|33%
|Immediate at launch
|Team
|20%
|Linear vesting to 2029
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Linear vesting to 2029
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Progressive to 2029
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Progressive to 2029
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Progressive to 2029
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked, gradual release
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|As needed for liquidity
Implications and Analysis
- Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.
- Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.
- Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.
- Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.
In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.
Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä NOT-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta NOT-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät NOT-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu NOT-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen hintahistoria
NOT -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.
NOT-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne NOT-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? NOT-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
