Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Tutustu Notcoin (NOT) /-rahakkeen keskeisiin tietoihin, mukaan lukien sen rahaketarjonta, jakelumalli ja reaaliaikaiset markkinatiedot.
USD

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tiedot

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

Virallinen verkkosivusto:
https://notco.in/
Valkoinen paperi:
https://cdn.joincommunity.xyz/notcoin/Notcoin_Whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://tonscan.org/address/EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi

Tutustu Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.

Markkina-arvo:
$ 192.90M
$ 192.90M$ 192.90M
Kokonaistarjonta:
$ 102.46B
$ 102.46B$ 102.46B
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
$ 99.43B
$ 99.43B$ 99.43B
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
$ 198.77M
$ 198.77M$ 198.77M
Kaikkien aikojen korkein:
$ 0.02986
$ 0.02986$ 0.02986
Kaikkien aikojen alin:
$ 0.001605449489741873
$ 0.001605449489741873$ 0.001605449489741873
Nykyinen hinta:
$ 0.00194
$ 0.00194$ 0.00194

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne

Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten NOT-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.

Overview

Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.
  • Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking/Vesting Details
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Immediate unlock at launch
Team20%Gradual vesting, released over years
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, released over years
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Released progressively for growth
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and development
Livestreaming3%For platform promotion and adoption
Foundation2%Locked for long-term sustainability
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For liquidity provision and listings

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.
  • Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.
  • Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.
  • Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time

  • Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
  • Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.

Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking Schedule
ICO33%Immediate at launch
Team20%Linear vesting to 2029
Existing Investors13%Linear vesting to 2029
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Progressive to 2029
Ecosystem Fund2.4%Progressive to 2029
Livestreaming3%Progressive to 2029
Foundation2%Locked, gradual release
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%As needed for liquidity

Implications and Analysis

  • Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.
  • Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.
  • Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.

Further Reading

  • Notcoin Whitepaper
  • Tokenomics Details
  • Burn Mechanism

In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.

Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:

Kokonaistarjonta:

Enimmäismäärä NOT-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:

Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.

Maksimitarjonta:

Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta NOT-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.

FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):

Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.

Inflaatioaste:

Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.

Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?

Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.

Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.

Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.

Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.

Nyt kun ymmärrät NOT-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu NOT-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!

Kuinka NOT-rahaketta ostetaan

Oletko kiinnostunut lisäämään Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen salkkuusi? MEXC tukee useita NOT-rahakkeen ostotapoja, kuten luottokortteja, tilisiirtoja ja vertaisten välistä treidausta. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC tekee kryptojen ostamisesta helppoa ja turvallista.

Notcoin (NOT) -rahakkeen hintahistoria

NOT -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.

NOT-rahakkeen hintaennuste

Haluatko tietää, minne NOT-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? NOT-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.

Miksi sinun kannattaa valita MEXC?

MEXC on yksi maailman parhaista kryptopörsseistä, johon miljoonat käyttäjät maailmanlaajuisesti luottavat. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC on helpoin tapa tutustua kryptoihin.

Yli 4,000 treidausparia spot- ja futuurimarkkinoilla
CEXien nopeimmat rahakelistaukset
Paras likviditeetti koko toimialalla
Alhaisimmat maksut, jota tukee vuorokauden ympäri palveleva asiakaspalvelu
Yli 100 %:n rahakevarantoläpinäkyvyys käyttäjän varoille
Erittäin matalat markkinoille tulon kynnykset: osta kryptoja hintaan 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Osta kryptoja hintaan 1 USDT: Helpoin reitti kryptojen luo!

Vastuuvapauslauseke

Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.