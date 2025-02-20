Kaito (KAITO) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Virallinen verkkosivusto:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Valkoinen paperi:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Markkina-arvo:
$ 270.02M
Kokonaistarjonta:
$ 1.00B
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
$ 241.39M
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
$ 1.12B
Kaikkien aikojen korkein:
$ 2.9293
Kaikkien aikojen alin:
$ 0.6712827631571182
Nykyinen hinta:
$ 1.1186
Overview

Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
  • Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
Liquidity Incentives5%To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
Binance Hodler2%Special allocation for Binance holders

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
  • Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
  • Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
  • No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeNotes
Ecosystem & Network Growth2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Core Contributors2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Early Backers2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Long-term Creator Incentives2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Liquidity Incentives2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Binance Hodler2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeDescription/Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGrants, incentives, marketing
Core Contributors25%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyTeam and key contributors
Foundation10%2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyFoundation growth and sustainability
Initial Community & Ecosystem10%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantEarly community and partners
Early Backers8.3%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyEarly investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyCreator rewards
Liquidity Incentives5%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantLiquidity bootstrapping
Binance Hodler2%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantBinance user rewards

Additional Notes

  • No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
  • Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
  • Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.

Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:

Kokonaistarjonta:

Enimmäismäärä KAITO-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:

Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.

Maksimitarjonta:

Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta KAITO-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.

FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):

Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.

Inflaatioaste:

Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.

Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?

Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.

Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.

Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.

Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.

Nyt kun ymmärrät KAITO-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu KAITO-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!

Kuinka KAITO-rahaketta ostetaan

Oletko kiinnostunut lisäämään Kaito (KAITO) -rahakkeen salkkuusi? MEXC tukee useita KAITO-rahakkeen ostotapoja, kuten luottokortteja, tilisiirtoja ja vertaisten välistä treidausta. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC tekee kryptojen ostamisesta helppoa ja turvallista.

Kaito (KAITO) -rahakkeen hintahistoria

KAITO -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.

KAITO-rahakkeen hintaennuste

Haluatko tietää, minne KAITO-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? KAITO-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.

Vastuuvapauslauseke

Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.