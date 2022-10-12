Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten APT-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.

Aptos (APT) employs a multi-faceted token economic model designed to balance ecosystem growth, network security, and long-term alignment of stakeholders. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT.

: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT. Supply Growth : As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT, reflecting ongoing emissions and unlocks.

: As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT, reflecting ongoing emissions and unlocks. Inflation: The network issues new tokens primarily as staking rewards, with the inflation rate and reward schedule governed by protocol parameters and subject to on-chain governance. The exact annual inflation rate is not fixed and can be adjusted by governance.

Allocation Mechanism

APT tokens are distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:

Allocation Category Initial Allocation (%) Unlocking Details Ecosystem Fund ~51% 125M unlocked at genesis, then ~3.2M/month for 10 years Core Contributors & Founders ~19% 12-month cliff, then 11.88M/month for 6 months, then 3.96M/month for 30 months Aptos Foundation ~16.5% 5M unlocked at genesis, then ~1.33M/month for 10 years Private Investors ~13.5% 12-month cliff, then 8.42M/month for 6 months, then 2.81M/month for 30 months Staking Rewards Variable Ongoing issuance as block rewards

Note: Percentages are based on the initial supply; actual circulating shares change as tokens unlock and are distributed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Transaction Fees : APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions on the Aptos network.

: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions on the Aptos network. Staking : Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.

: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations. Governance : Staked APT grants voting rights in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.

: Staked APT grants voting rights in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes. Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and airdrops to incentivize participation and growth.

Locking Mechanism

Validator Staking : When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests trigger a waiting period before tokens become liquid.

: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests trigger a waiting period before tokens become liquid. Vesting Schedules : Core contributors, private investors, and foundation allocations are subject to strict vesting and lockup periods, as detailed above.

: Core contributors, private investors, and foundation allocations are subject to strict vesting and lockup periods, as detailed above. Automatic Renewal: Validator lockup periods renew automatically unless an unlock is requested.

Unlocking Time and Schedule

The unlocking of APT tokens follows a structured, long-term schedule to prevent supply shocks and align incentives:

Recipient Vesting Start Cliff/Initial Unlock Monthly Unlocks (First 6 Months) Monthly Unlocks (Next 30 Months) Total Vesting Duration Core Contributors & Founders 2023-10-12 12 months 11,875,000 APT 3,958,333 APT 36 months post-cliff Private Investors 2023-10-12 12 months 8,423,915 APT 2,807,972 APT 36 months post-cliff Aptos Foundation 2022-10-12 5,000,000 APT 1,333,333 APT/month - 10 years Ecosystem Fund 2022-10-12 125,000,000 APT 3,210,145 APT/month - 10 years

Unlocks are scheduled monthly, with larger amounts in the initial months post-cliff, then tapering off.

Liquid Supply and Market Impact

Gradual Increase : The liquid supply of APT increases steadily, with major unlocks scheduled periodically through at least 2032.

: The liquid supply of APT increases steadily, with major unlocks scheduled periodically through at least 2032. Ecosystem Dominance : The ecosystem fund remains the largest allocation, supporting ongoing development and community initiatives.

: The ecosystem fund remains the largest allocation, supporting ongoing development and community initiatives. Potential Sell Pressure: Large unlocks for team and private investors may introduce market volatility, especially during major vesting events.

Summary Table: Aptos Token Unlocks (Sample)

Allocation Recipient Vesting Start Unlocking Mechanism & Schedule Aptos Foundation 2022-10-12 5M at genesis, then 1.33M/month for 10 years Ecosystem Fund 2022-10-12 125M at genesis, then 3.21M/month for 10 years Private Investors 2023-10-12 12-month cliff, then 8.42M/month (6 months), then 2.81M/month (30 months) Core Contributors & Founders 2023-10-12 12-month cliff, then 11.88M/month (6 months), then 3.96M/month (30 months)

Conclusion

Aptos' token economics are designed for long-term sustainability, gradual supply release, and strong ecosystem incentives. The combination of extended vesting, staking requirements, and governance participation aims to align the interests of all stakeholders and foster robust network growth. However, periodic large unlocks—especially for team and investors—should be closely monitored for their potential market impact.

Key Takeaways: