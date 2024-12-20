قیمت Aurox (URUS)
قیمت لحظه ای Aurox (URUS) امروز معادل 2.68 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 1.30M USD است. قیمت URUS به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Aurox در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 15.73K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Aurox در طول روز -7.15%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 484.39K USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای URUS به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت URUS است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Aurox به USD به میزان $ -0.206739395487246 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Aurox به USD به میزان $ +0.1194744000 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Aurox به USD به میزان $ +0.2754343200 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Aurox به USD به میزان $ +0.1035877088028674 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.206739395487246
|-7.15%
|30 روز
|$ +0.1194744000
|+4.46%
|60 روز
|$ +0.2754343200
|+10.28%
|90 روز
|$ +0.1035877088028674
|+4.02%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Aurox را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+2.77%
-7.15%
-13.21%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 URUS به AUD
A$4.288
|1 URUS به GBP
￡2.144
|1 URUS به EUR
€2.5728
|1 URUS به USD
$2.68
|1 URUS به MYR
RM12.0868
|1 URUS به TRY
₺94.202
|1 URUS به JPY
¥420.6528
|1 URUS به RUB
₽275.7184
|1 URUS به INR
₹227.9876
|1 URUS به IDR
Rp43,225.8004
|1 URUS به PHP
₱157.6376
|1 URUS به EGP
￡E.136.4388
|1 URUS به BRL
R$16.4552
|1 URUS به CAD
C$3.8324
|1 URUS به BDT
৳321.4928
|1 URUS به NGN
₦4,174.4484
|1 URUS به UAH
₴112.9352
|1 URUS به VES
Bs136.68
|1 URUS به PKR
Rs748.792
|1 URUS به KZT
₸1,411.2612
|1 URUS به THB
฿92.6476
|1 URUS به TWD
NT$87.6092
|1 URUS به CHF
Fr2.3852
|1 URUS به HKD
HK$20.8236
|1 URUS به MAD
.د.م26.9876