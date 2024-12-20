قیمت Akash Network (AKT)
قیمت لحظه ای Akash Network (AKT) امروز معادل 3.17 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 786.22M USD است. قیمت AKT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Akash Network در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 19.23M USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Akash Network در طول روز -2.31%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 247.44M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای AKT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت AKT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Akash Network به USD به میزان $ -0.075066164835922 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Akash Network به USD به میزان $ -0.5916944480 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Akash Network به USD به میزان $ +0.7630123430 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Akash Network به USD به میزان $ +0.521316307739129 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.075066164835922
|-2.31%
|30 روز
|$ -0.5916944480
|-18.66%
|60 روز
|$ +0.7630123430
|+24.07%
|90 روز
|$ +0.521316307739129
|+19.68%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Akash Network را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+1.43%
-2.31%
-17.91%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
