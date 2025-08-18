A2DAO hind (ATD)
-0.18%
+13.58%
+2.62%
+2.62%
A2DAO (ATD) reaalajas hind on $0.03977135. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul ATD kaubeldud madalaim $ 0.03466382 ja kõrgeim $ 0.04077117 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. ATDkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 12.72 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.01312618.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on ATD muutunud -0.18% viimase tunni jooksul, +13.58% 24 tunni vältel +2.62% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
A2DAO praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 360.84K -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. ATD ringlev varu on 9.07M, mille koguvaru on 17124457.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 681.06K.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse A2DAO ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.00475487.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse A2DAO ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0328712673.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse A2DAO ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0401609024.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse A2DAO ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.017904271369351337.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ +0.00475487
|+13.58%
|30 päeva
|$ +0.0328712673
|+82.65%
|60 päeva
|$ +0.0401609024
|+100.98%
|90 päeva
|$ +0.017904271369351337
|+81.88%
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
MEXC on juhtiv krüptoraha börs, mida usaldab üle 10 miljoni kasutaja kogu maailmas. See on tuntud kui kõige suurema tokenite valikuga, kiireima tokenite noteerimise ja turu madalaimate kauplemiskuludega börs. Liituge nüüd MEXC-ga, et kogeda tipptasemel likviidsust ja turu kõige konkurentsivõimelisemaid tasusid!
Kui palju on A2DAO (ATD) väärt USD homme, järgmisel nädalal või järgmisel kuul? Kui kõrgeks võiksid teie A2DAO (ATD) varad olla hinnatud aastatel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – või isegi 10 või 20 aasta pärast? Kasutage meie hinna ennustuse tööriista, et uurida A2DAO nii lühi- kui ka pikaajalisi prognoose aasta kohta.
Vaadake A2DAO hinna ennustust kohe!
A2DAO (ATD) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet ATD tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
|Aeg (UTC+8)
|Tüüp
|Teave
|08-17 18:11:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Valdkonna uudised
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Valuutapoliitika
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.