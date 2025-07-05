Precio de Counterparty (XCP)
Counterparty (XCP) cotiza actualmente en 4.71 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 12.28M USD. El precio de XCP a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de XCP a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de XCP.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Counterparty a USD fue de $ +0.470395.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Counterparty a USD fue de $ -0.5115587520.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Counterparty a USD fue de $ -0.8073114270.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Counterparty a USD fue de $ +0.171961661989465.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.470395
|+11.08%
|30 Días
|$ -0.5115587520
|-10.86%
|60 Días
|$ -0.8073114270
|-17.14%
|90 Días
|$ +0.171961661989465
|+3.79%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Counterparty: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.42%
+11.08%
-6.98%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Entender la tokenómica de Counterparty (XCP) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de XCP!
