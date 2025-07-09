MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME), a media, entertainment and technology company, announced that the pricing of its previously announced
GAME
$22.9101
-17.87%
FUND
$0.03
--%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000001689
+20.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 10:26
Coinbase Launches Onramp API to Support Developers to Build “Buy Coins with Apple Pay” Features into Apps
PANews reported on July 9 that the Coinbase developer platform announced the launch of the Onramp API, which allows developers to build the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000001689
+20.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 10:23
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher "Hello, comrades! Hello everyone! I am Mr. Huang. I am already abroad. Everyone's IQ matches their wealth. Because your wealth does not match your
NOT
$0.001797
+2.21%
HELLO
$0.006173
+0.27%
IQ
$0.003664
+3.64%
AM
$0.0000182
-3.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 10:00
U.S. national debt hits record high for first time since February, reaching $36.58 trillion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Watcher Guru data, the U.S. national debt hit a record high for the first time since February, reaching 36.58 trillion U.S. dollars.
GURU
$0.002022
+4.17%
U
$0.01214
+1.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:58
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 7 hours ago, 4 wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC into Hyperliquid for the purchase of HYPE.
HYPE
$38.9
+4.23%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:53
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, more than 500 Chinese creditors are raising objections to FTX's freezing of $470 million in payments to the U.S. court. FTX
MORE
$0.03058
+14.06%
U
$0.01214
+1.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:48
Volkswagen ADMT Selects Hivemapper on Solana to Power Self-Driving Taxi Test Fleet
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, Volkswagen ADMT, Volkswagen's autonomous driving subsidiary, will obtain real-time street view data from Bee Maps. Bee Maps is a spatial intelligence
BEE
$0.00981
-10.16%
POWER
$0.01202
+4.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:41
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, the four issuers of US dollar stablecoins hold about $182 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking 17th according to the US
SOUTH
$0.0736
-20.43%
HOLD
$0.00012138
+87.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:34
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
READY
$0.003879
+9.76%
HOUSE
$0.01123
-5.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:22
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
SOLAR
$0.001753
-0.34%
RWA
$0.003754
+7.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 09:17
Trending News
More
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy