Precio de Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) cotiza actualmente en 0.687406 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 12.04M USD. El precio de BTG a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de BTG a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de BTG.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin Gold a USD fue de $ -0.0051519531391808.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin Gold a USD fue de $ -0.0096571606.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin Gold a USD fue de $ -0.0644486431.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Bitcoin Gold a USD fue de $ -0.2925689900519993.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.0051519531391808
|-0.74%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0096571606
|-1.40%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0644486431
|-9.37%
|90 Días
|$ -0.2925689900519993
|-29.85%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Bitcoin Gold: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+2.95%
-0.74%
+4.79%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
Entender la tokenómica de Bitcoin Gold (BTG) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de BTG!
