WORM Price Today

The live WORM (WORM) price today is $ 0.04225404, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current WORM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04225404 per WORM.

WORM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 164,868, with a circulating supply of 3.90M WORM. During the last 24 hours, WORM traded between $ 0.04197035 (low) and $ 0.0426741 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.260441, while the all-time low was $ 0.04197035.

In short-term performance, WORM moved -0.12% in the last hour and -2.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.49.

WORM (WORM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.87K$ 164.87K $ 164.87K Volume (24H) $ 11.49$ 11.49 $ 11.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 297.53K$ 297.53K $ 297.53K Circulation Supply 3.90M 3.90M 3.90M Total Supply 6,534,878.020435545 6,534,878.020435545 6,534,878.020435545

The current Market Cap of WORM is $ 164.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.49. The circulating supply of WORM is 3.90M, with a total supply of 6534878.020435545. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 297.53K.