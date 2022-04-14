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Top Privacy Infrastructure Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Infrastructure sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.51
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6367
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
3
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0818
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
4
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02258
+0.09%
-2.45%
-1.78%
$ 143.94M
$ 6.10M
5
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.506
-0.73%
+0.83%
+0.29%
$ 130.46M
$ 73.62K
6
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.04277
+0.91%
+0.98%
-6.02%
$ 94.86M
$ 2.33M
7
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.007555
+0.29%
-3.14%
+2.32%
$ 74.75M
$ 11.65M
8
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.916
-0.33%
-2.45%
-3.27%
$ 70.74M
$ 19.34K
9
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003427
+1.51%
+4.31%
+7.04%
$ 43.34M
$ 33.74M
10
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005315
+0.19%
-0.28%
-2.41%
$ 41.30M
$ 12.89M
11
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.009869
-0.23%
+0.84%
+10.30%
$ 28.70M
$ 8.11M
12
TornadoCash
TornadoCash
TORN
$ 5.525
+0.59%
-0.91%
-0.62%
$ 28.63M
$ 9.88K
13
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.010902
+1.09%
+6.55%
-1.88%
$ 27.40M
$ 8.62M
14
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.291
+0.17%
+1.85%
+8.66%
$ 25.42M
$ 199.03K
15
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00499
+0.20%
-3.83%
-0.79%
$ 24.16M
$ 10.14M
16
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.046
+3.36%
-0.62%
+6.61%
$ 21.87M
$ 3.50M
17
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.07565
-0.09%
-3.40%
-16.71%
$ 21.04M
$ 1.10M
18
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01873
+0.86%
+2.72%
+3.40%
$ 15.76M
$ 3.30M
19
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01532425
-1.23%
-0.01%
-8.91%
$ 14.79M
$ 303.10
20
ARPA
ARPA
ARPA
$ 0.008686
-0.23%
-0.44%
+0.41%
$ 13.09M
$ 6.90M
21
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02074127
+0.63%
+0.00%
-16.44%
$ 12.97M
$ 8.48K
22
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.0399
-0.20%
-2.34%
-6.77%
$ 10.91M
$ 1.60M
23
strkBTC
strkBTC
STRKBTC
$ 64,602
+0.77%
+0.02%
-1.46%
$ 6.24M
$ 688.64K
24
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE
$ 0.0504
-1.38%
-0.60%
-3.28%
$ 4.88M
$ 87.24K
25
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01045
0.00%
+1.06%
-6.03%
$ 4.87M
$ 520.61K
26
Aragon
Aragon
ANT
$ 0.092491
0.00%
--
+1.95%
$ 3.99M
$ 9.94
27
HOPR Token
HOPR Token
HOPR
$ 0.01078
-0.18%
-1.36%
-9.21%
$ 3.70M
$ 5.45M
28
Umbra
Umbra
UMBRA
$ 0.202577
-0.01%
-0.00%
-10.20%
$ 2.80M
$ 9.99K
29
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.010128
-1.20%
-7.50%
+10.83%
$ 2.69M
$ 6.77M
30
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.11384
+0.27%
-2.18%
-5.20%
$ 2.26M
$ 282.98K
31
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00218708
+1.21%
+0.02%
+31.29%
$ 1.99M
$ 14.97K
32
Session Token
Session Token
SESH
$ 0.01176228
+1.06%
-0.04%
-1.95%
$ 1.80M
$ 4.16K
33
0x0
0x0
0X0
$ 0.00157382
+0.03%
+0.00%
-2.15%
$ 1.40M
$ 210.92
34
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.006996
-0.62%
-1.14%
-12.08%
$ 1.05M
$ 107.23K
35
GhostwareOS
GhostwareOS
GHOST
$ 0.00096501
-2.50%
-0.10%
-12.98%
$ 964.74K
$ 20.70K
36
Lit Protocol
Lit Protocol
LITKEY
$ 0.00407915
-5.92%
-0.04%
-2.45%
$ 897.41K
$ 4.88
37
Veil Token
Veil Token
VEIL
$ 0.01092863
-0.09%
+0.02%
-0.08%
$ 799.82K
$ 7.24K
38
NONOS
NONOS
NOX
$ 0.00093238
+0.54%
-0.04%
+4.90%
$ 742.64K
$ 2.03K
39
Offshift
Offshift
XFT
$ 0.050129
0.00%
--
-0.21%
$ 504.94K
$ 902.77
40
Enigma
Enigma
ENX
$ 0.00696331
+0.39%
-0.01%
-6.25%
$ 458.16K
$ 1.77K
41
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE
$ 0.00063593
+0.47%
-0.00%
-6.12%
$ 254.37K
$ 670.77
42
Primer
Primer
PR
$ 0.00058778
+0.37%
-0.00%
+14.91%
$ 168.20K
$ 602.55
43
WORM
WORM
WORM
$ 0.04204789
-0.04%
-0.01%
-3.09%
$ 163.95K
$ 505.28
44
Paraloom
Paraloom
PARALOOM
$ 0.00011348
-1.19%
+0.02%
-24.62%
$ 113.48K
$ 4.93K
45
1clawAI
1clawAI
1CLAWAI
$ 9.40335E-7
-0.11%
+5.90%
+10.78%
$ 94.03K
--
46
ZERA
ZERA
ZERA
$ 6.19E-5
-0.27%
-2.30%
+12.79%
$ 61.86K
--
47
Hibernates
Hibernates
HIBER
$ 5.506E-5
0.00%
+0.50%
+1.79%
$ 54.84K
--
48
Houdini Swap
Houdini Swap
LOCK
$ 0.0007804
+0.34%
+1.55%
+56.06%
$ 38.86K
$ 202.46
49
Veilnet
Veilnet
VEILNET
$ 3.55805E-7
-0.11%
-1.60%
-1.78%
$ 35.58K
--
50
Mindstate
Mindstate
MIND
$ 3.72252E-7
0.00%
-0.20%
0.00%
$ 35.36K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Infrastructure tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Infrastructure tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 62 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.82B.
What is the best-performing Privacy Infrastructure token right now?
Among Privacy Infrastructure tokens tracked on MEXC, XAN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Infrastructure tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 62 Privacy Infrastructure tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Infrastructure tokens include LINK, NEAR, BDX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Infrastructure category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Privacy Infrastructure tokens is approximately $9.82B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Infrastructure sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.