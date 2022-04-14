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Top Privacy Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.67
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
2
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 414.43
+1.81%
+0.82%
+4.32%
$ 7.82B
$ 4.72K
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.51
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.33
-0.04%
+0.43%
-1.20%
$ 3.44B
$ 55.18K
5
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6367
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
6
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0818
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
7
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.08
-0.13%
-1.38%
-1.35%
$ 381.44M
$ 7.51K
8
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.10706
+1.00%
-2.43%
+24.42%
$ 318.93M
$ 4.16M
9
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 11.304
+0.54%
-6.15%
-7.19%
$ 197.67M
$ 12.11K
10
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02258
+0.09%
-2.45%
-1.78%
$ 143.94M
$ 6.10M
11
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.506
-0.73%
+0.83%
+0.29%
$ 130.46M
$ 73.62K
12
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.04277
+0.91%
+0.98%
-6.02%
$ 94.86M
$ 2.33M
13
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.007555
+0.29%
-3.14%
+2.32%
$ 74.75M
$ 11.65M
14
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.916
-0.33%
-2.45%
-3.27%
$ 70.74M
$ 19.34K
15
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003427
+1.51%
+4.31%
+7.04%
$ 43.34M
$ 33.74M
16
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005315
+0.19%
-0.28%
-2.41%
$ 41.30M
$ 12.89M
17
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1679
-1.10%
-15.17%
-25.38%
$ 33.45M
$ 849.96K
18
Verge
Verge
XVG
$ 0.001992
+0.10%
-1.82%
-7.39%
$ 32.94M
$ 31.14M
19
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.014383
-0.94%
+23.54%
+14.61%
$ 31.66M
$ 11.70M
20
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.009869
-0.23%
+0.84%
+10.30%
$ 28.70M
$ 8.11M
21
TornadoCash
TornadoCash
TORN
$ 5.525
+0.59%
-0.91%
-0.62%
$ 28.63M
$ 9.88K
22
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.010902
+1.09%
+6.55%
-1.88%
$ 27.40M
$ 8.62M
23
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.291
+0.17%
+1.85%
+8.66%
$ 25.42M
$ 199.03K
24
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00499
+0.20%
-3.83%
-0.79%
$ 24.16M
$ 10.14M
25
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.046
+3.36%
-0.62%
+6.61%
$ 21.87M
$ 3.50M
26
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.07565
-0.09%
-3.40%
-16.71%
$ 21.04M
$ 1.10M
27
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01873
+0.86%
+2.72%
+3.40%
$ 15.76M
$ 3.30M
28
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01532425
-1.23%
-0.01%
-8.91%
$ 14.79M
$ 303.10
29
ARPA
ARPA
ARPA
$ 0.008686
-0.23%
-0.44%
+0.41%
$ 13.09M
$ 6.90M
30
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02074127
+0.63%
+0.00%
-16.44%
$ 12.97M
$ 8.48K
31
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3463
-0.76%
+1.12%
+0.28%
$ 11.87M
$ 459.34K
32
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6143
+0.10%
-0.36%
-2.50%
$ 11.50M
$ 101.00K
33
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.0399
-0.20%
-2.34%
-6.77%
$ 10.91M
$ 1.60M
34
QUAI
QUAI
QUAI
$ 0.011749
+0.22%
+2.03%
+8.26%
$ 9.15M
$ 6.51M
35
strkBTC
strkBTC
STRKBTC
$ 64,602
+0.77%
+0.02%
-1.46%
$ 6.24M
$ 688.64K
36
Arcane
Arcane
ARCANE
$ 0.00648773
-0.06%
-0.11%
-18.94%
$ 5.45M
$ 7.71K
37
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE
$ 0.0504
-1.38%
-0.60%
-3.28%
$ 4.88M
$ 87.24K
38
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01045
0.00%
+1.06%
-6.03%
$ 4.87M
$ 520.61K
39
Exiom
Exiom
XEQM
$ 0.01645249
-0.11%
+0.10%
+10.00%
$ 4.60M
$ 213.80
40
Aragon
Aragon
ANT
$ 0.092491
0.00%
--
+1.95%
$ 3.99M
$ 9.94
41
HOPR Token
HOPR Token
HOPR
$ 0.01078
-0.18%
-1.36%
-9.21%
$ 3.70M
$ 5.45M
42
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
$ 0.00305469
+0.28%
+0.01%
+0.54%
$ 3.05M
$ 8.48K
43
Grin
Grin
GRIN
$ 0.01339961
+0.01%
+0.07%
+3.64%
$ 3.00M
$ 647.28
44
Umbra
Umbra
UMBRA
$ 0.202577
-0.01%
-0.00%
-10.20%
$ 2.80M
$ 9.99K
45
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.010128
-1.20%
-7.50%
+10.83%
$ 2.69M
$ 6.77M
46
Navio
Navio
NAV
$ 0.03020404
+0.38%
+0.00%
-5.15%
$ 2.33M
$ 249.49
47
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.11384
+0.27%
-2.18%
-5.20%
$ 2.26M
$ 282.98K
48
Nerva
Nerva
XNV
$ 0.105529
+0.62%
-0.00%
+12.01%
$ 2.03M
$ 535.53
49
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00218708
+1.21%
+0.02%
+31.29%
$ 1.99M
$ 14.97K
50
Loyal
Loyal
LOYAL
$ 0.144277
0.00%
0.00%
-0.12%
$ 1.80M
$ 205.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 115 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $30.56B.
What is the best-performing Privacy token right now?
Among Privacy tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 115 Privacy tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy tokens include ZEC, XMR, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Privacy tokens is approximately $30.56B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.