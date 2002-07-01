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Top Ethereum Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Ethereum Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,912.96
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
2
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999237
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 182.99B
$ 32.72B
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 602.87
+0.17%
-0.75%
-1.43%
$ 81.15B
$ 14.80K
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00081
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
5
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0019
+0.12%
-0.52%
-1.18%
$ 62.05B
$ 11.33M
6
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 1,912.8
+0.19%
-0.41%
+0.35%
$ 17.09B
$ 29.69
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.35
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07015
+0.16%
-0.70%
-1.26%
$ 11.93B
$ 55.17M
9
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0009
-0.01%
+0.03%
-0.01%
$ 10.58B
$ 57.42K
10
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,355.42
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.31%
$ 8.79B
$ 4.63M
11
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9.48
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.18%
$ 8.72B
$ 187.08K
12
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,769.27
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
13
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,091.78
+0.11%
0.00%
+0.32%
$ 7.04B
$ 3.63M
14
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64,325
+0.38%
+0.01%
+1.42%
$ 6.29B
$ 261.17M
15
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.74B
$ 994.01K
16
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,898.16
+0.12%
-0.00%
+0.24%
$ 4.58B
--
17
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
18
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99989
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.90M
19
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 1,895.32
-0.06%
-0.00%
+0.22%
$ 4.22B
$ 260.10M
20
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09118
-0.49%
-1.59%
-8.00%
$ 3.54B
$ 2.77M
21
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.313
0.00%
-1.73%
-2.90%
$ 3.50B
$ 542.04K
22
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.47B
$ 231.74M
23
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
24
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.98B
--
25
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999762
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.76B
$ 98.20M
26
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1.0
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
27
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.355
+0.41%
+0.49%
-0.59%
$ 2.75B
$ 47.15K
28
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4,372.7
+0.02%
-0.36%
-0.33%
$ 2.69B
$ 276.54
29
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004434
-0.09%
-1.25%
-1.47%
$ 2.60B
$ 134.98B
30
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.09M
31
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6301
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
32
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.04658
+0.45%
-1.72%
-1.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 2.03M
33
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 99.069
+0.06%
-5.31%
+3.07%
$ 2.06B
$ 1.79K
34
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.29
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
35
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4,387.1
+0.07%
-0.33%
-0.26%
$ 2.01B
$ 456.98
36
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.0605
+0.03%
+0.90%
+10.32%
$ 1.93B
$ 728.97K
37
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.76B
$ 124.56M
38
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.3317
-0.10%
-2.45%
-1.67%
$ 1.60B
$ 1.04M
39
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001748
-0.17%
-2.51%
-4.27%
$ 1.58B
$ 31.62B
40
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.4381
-0.55%
-1.86%
+0.60%
$ 1.44B
$ 256.69K
41
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.332338
+0.01%
+0.00%
-0.73%
$ 1.38B
$ 35.32M
42
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.36
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
43
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
44
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 1.36B
$ 370.62
45
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 1.30B
$ 108.84K
46
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05472
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
47
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.225
-0.54%
-2.29%
-0.49%
$ 1.23B
$ 51.89K
48
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.67389
+0.14%
+0.04%
+0.90%
$ 1.16B
$ 41.90K
49
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3251
-0.21%
-9.05%
-3.81%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.45M
50
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1675
-0.08%
+2.88%
+10.03%
$ 1.10B
$ 95.31K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ethereum Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Ethereum Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 2,973 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $869.43B.
What is the best-performing Ethereum Ecosystem token right now?
Among Ethereum Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, LUCHOW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 174.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Ethereum Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 2,973 Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Ethereum Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDT, BNB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Ethereum Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Ethereum Ecosystem tokens is approximately $869.43B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Ethereum Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.