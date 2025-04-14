What is Gitcoin (GTC)

Gitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

Gitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Gitcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GTC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Gitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Gitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Gitcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gitcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Gitcoin price prediction page.

Gitcoin Price History

Tracing GTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Gitcoin price history page.

How to buy Gitcoin (GTC)

Looking for how to buy Gitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Gitcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GTC to Local Currencies

1 GTC to VND ₫ 6,435.891 1 GTC to AUD A$ 0.39658 1 GTC to GBP ￡ 0.19076 1 GTC to EUR € 0.22088 1 GTC to USD $ 0.251 1 GTC to MYR RM 1.10691 1 GTC to TRY ₺ 9.55055 1 GTC to JPY ¥ 36.07874 1 GTC to RUB ₽ 20.69997 1 GTC to INR ₹ 21.59855 1 GTC to IDR Rp 4,254.23665 1 GTC to KRW ₩ 358.05903 1 GTC to PHP ₱ 14.31955 1 GTC to EGP ￡E. 12.79849 1 GTC to BRL R$ 1.46584 1 GTC to CAD C$ 0.34638 1 GTC to BDT ৳ 30.49399 1 GTC to NGN ₦ 403.53521 1 GTC to UAH ₴ 10.36128 1 GTC to VES Bs 17.821 1 GTC to PKR Rs 70.4055 1 GTC to KZT ₸ 129.98286 1 GTC to THB ฿ 8.45368 1 GTC to TWD NT$ 8.1575 1 GTC to AED د.إ 0.92117 1 GTC to CHF Fr 0.20582 1 GTC to HKD HK$ 1.94525 1 GTC to MAD .د.م 2.32426 1 GTC to MXN $ 5.05263

Gitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gitcoin What is the price of Gitcoin (GTC) today? The live price of Gitcoin (GTC) is 0.251 USD . What is the market cap of Gitcoin (GTC)? The current market cap of Gitcoin is $ 24.07M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GTC by its real-time market price of 0.251 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gitcoin (GTC)? The current circulating supply of Gitcoin (GTC) is 95.91M USD . What was the highest price of Gitcoin (GTC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Gitcoin (GTC) is 28.957 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gitcoin (GTC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gitcoin (GTC) is $ 549.01K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!