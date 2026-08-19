Which blockchain network does Universal Basic Compute run on?

Universal Basic Compute operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of UBC?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 1.28% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Universal Basic Compute belong to?

Universal Basic Compute falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category. This classification helps investors compare UBC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Universal Basic Compute?

Its market capitalization is £30017.89610731320000, placing the asset at rank #5897. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of UBC is currently circulating?

There are 999791159.608702 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Universal Basic Compute today?

Over the past day, UBC generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Universal Basic Compute fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.