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Top AI Agent Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Agent Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05463
+0.26%
+3.04%
+2.67%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.22M
2
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5818
+0.17%
+0.59%
+1.20%
$ 382.28M
$ 252.94K
3
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1218
-0.08%
+0.16%
-8.81%
$ 276.04M
$ 3.72M
4
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.05931
+0.02%
+0.46%
+2.95%
$ 115.77M
$ 994.01K
5
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01169
-0.59%
-7.09%
-11.14%
$ 85.41M
$ 6.67M
6
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02779
+0.47%
-1.03%
-15.86%
$ 46.27M
$ 1.96M
7
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003859
-0.72%
-0.95%
+7.93%
$ 41.89M
$ 30.66M
8
Rei
Rei
REI
$ 0.02233256
+1.28%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 22.33M
$ 172.95K
9
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0005992
-0.58%
-3.00%
-5.64%
$ 15.73M
$ 104.50M
10
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04003
-0.08%
-2.02%
-0.85%
$ 13.39M
$ 1.77M
11
Griffain.com
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN
$ 0.012046
+0.01%
-0.18%
+5.05%
$ 12.07M
$ 5.91M
12
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02085
-0.43%
-0.43%
+4.22%
$ 8.15M
$ 3.42M
13
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004902
+0.99%
+0.04%
+2.09%
$ 4.98M
$ 11.82M
14
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.1937
+0.89%
+0.36%
-7.85%
$ 4.48M
$ 293.71K
15
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.01905
+0.90%
-0.47%
-24.58%
$ 4.26M
$ 3.12M
16
Waveform by Virtuals
Waveform by Virtuals
WAVE
$ 0.00287543
+0.85%
+0.98%
+217.65%
$ 2.88M
$ 74.34K
17
World3
World3
WAI
$ 0.00839284
-0.01%
+0.01%
+2.62%
$ 2.85M
$ 99.58K
18
CreatorBid
CreatorBid
BID
$ 0.005307
+0.04%
+1.04%
-6.23%
$ 2.05M
$ 48.07M
19
Spectral
Spectral
SPEC
$ 0.0358988
-0.13%
+0.01%
-2.76%
$ 1.91M
$ 16.90K
20
Amiko
Amiko
AMIKO
$ 0.00211774
-0.26%
-0.02%
-2.69%
$ 1.73M
$ 1.17K
21
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0.001127
+0.02%
+0.84%
-4.13%
$ 1.05M
$ 100.13M
22
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0.0211772
-0.13%
-0.02%
+23.91%
$ 1.04M
$ 267.89
23
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 3.36
-0.30%
-0.01%
-4.00%
$ 1.01M
$ 143.95
24
Vertical AI
Vertical AI
VERTAI
$ 0.01196424
-0.19%
+0.04%
-5.51%
$ 980.08K
$ 4.15K
25
Warden
Warden
WARD
$ 0.003021
-0.95%
-2.10%
-3.56%
$ 758.97K
$ 28.53M
26
Balance
Balance
EPT
$ 0.00030998
+0.44%
-0.00%
-3.27%
$ 718.10K
$ 231.27K
27
Maiga
Maiga
MAIGA
$ 0.00207908
-5.56%
+0.11%
-28.21%
$ 582.14K
$ 82.46K
28
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000539
0.00%
+3.85%
-3.23%
$ 555.17K
$ 436.39K
29
StrikeBit AI
StrikeBit AI
STRIKE
$ 0.00237282
-3.12%
-0.09%
-55.62%
$ 498.06K
$ 66.65K
30
EternalAI
EternalAI
EAI
$ 0.0014702
0.00%
--
+1.22%
$ 468.21K
$ 18.80
31
SwarmNode.ai
SwarmNode.ai
SNAI
$ 0.0004118
+0.02%
+2.31%
-0.52%
$ 420.00K
$ 135.48M
32
HAiO
HAiO
HAIO
$ 0.00088151
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 412.53K
$ 4.39
33
Xeleb Protocol
Xeleb Protocol
XCX
$ 0.0037086
-0.12%
-5.51%
-22.69%
$ 402.03K
$ 14.10M
34
BORT
BORT
BORT
$ 0.00032846
+0.59%
+0.04%
-27.19%
$ 319.92K
$ 76.02K
35
Solaris AI
Solaris AI
SOLARIS
$ 0.00027133
-0.17%
-0.02%
-1.26%
$ 271.32K
$ 450.96
36
Instaclaw
Instaclaw
INSTACLAW
$ 0.00061277
+0.05%
-0.00%
-7.42%
$ 261.69K
$ 815.11
37
ArchAI
ArchAI
ARCHAI
$ 0.00058897
+0.62%
+0.02%
-1.72%
$ 260.88K
$ 19.62
38
Simmi Token
Simmi Token
SIMMI
$ 2.44E-6
-0.41%
-2.30%
-1.61%
$ 244.14K
--
39
ORBOFI
ORBOFI
OBI
$ 0.0001603
+0.12%
-3.90%
-14.28%
$ 229.86K
$ 22.52M
40
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
$ 1.99E-6
-1.97%
-3.50%
+13.07%
$ 198.90K
--
41
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
SHEKEL
$ 0.00019622
+0.19%
-0.02%
-32.08%
$ 196.19K
$ 673.57
42
Primis Protocol
Primis Protocol
PRIMIS
$ 0.0001925
-0.10%
+0.16%
+48.44%
$ 192.49K
$ 7.39K
43
Dasha
Dasha
VVAIFU
$ 0.0001889
-0.32%
+0.01%
-6.47%
$ 187.62K
$ 359.30
44
0xMonk by Virtuals
0xMonk by Virtuals
MONK
$ 0.00017499
0.00%
--
-0.21%
$ 174.99K
$ 6.30
45
SuiAI
SuiAI
SUAI
$ 0.00015561
-0.21%
-0.05%
-12.63%
$ 155.61K
$ 122.13
46
STYLE Token
STYLE Token
STYLE
$ 0.00013071
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 106.72K
$ 7.14
47
minidev
minidev
MINI
$ 1.33E-6
0.00%
-0.50%
+4.72%
$ 94.71K
--
48
Hermes OS
Hermes OS
HERMESOS
$ 7.87093E-7
-0.18%
-7.10%
-4.25%
$ 78.71K
--
49
FOMO
FOMO
FOMO
$ 7.09852E-7
+0.04%
+4.90%
+121.18%
$ 70.94K
--
50
Node Sphere AI
Node Sphere AI
NSAI
$ 7.039E-5
+0.04%
-0.50%
-5.92%
$ 70.34K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Agent Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
AI Agent Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 86 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.33B.
What is the best-performing AI Agent Launchpad token right now?
Among AI Agent Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, BAC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Agent Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 86 AI Agent Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Agent Launchpad tokens include SKY, VIRTUAL, FET. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Agent Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all AI Agent Launchpad tokens is approximately $2.33B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Agent Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.