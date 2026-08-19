Pipe Network Price Today

The live Pipe Network (PIPE) price today is $ 0.02517286, with a 18.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02517286 per PIPE.

Pipe Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,537,233, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PIPE. During the last 24 hours, PIPE traded between $ 0.01901999 (low) and $ 0.03070941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.282006, while the all-time low was $ 0.00902284.

In short-term performance, PIPE moved +3.57% in the last hour and +78.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.07M.

Pipe Network (PIPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.54M$ 2.54M $ 2.54M Volume (24H) $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.37M$ 25.37M $ 25.37M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pipe Network is $ 2.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.07M. The circulating supply of PIPE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.37M.