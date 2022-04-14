Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top CoinList Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the CoinList Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.97
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
2
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.634
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
3
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.33259
-0.10%
-2.45%
-1.67%
$ 1.60B
$ 1.04M
4
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07772
+0.21%
-1.84%
-2.50%
$ 689.93M
$ 868.43K
5
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6248
-0.13%
-7.27%
-11.15%
$ 491.56M
$ 3.87M
6
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.1194
-0.34%
-2.47%
-3.97%
$ 215.21M
$ 501.56K
7
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1007
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
8
DoubleZero
DoubleZero
2Z
$ 0.04704
-0.40%
-7.15%
-9.22%
$ 162.32M
$ 1.47M
9
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.04309
+0.91%
+0.98%
-6.02%
$ 94.86M
$ 2.33M
10
Centrifuge
Centrifuge
CFG
$ 0.1607
-1.05%
+0.25%
+2.82%
$ 92.52M
$ 593.04K
11
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.03984
-0.40%
+0.35%
+4.15%
$ 51.36M
$ 2.23M
12
CASPER
CASPER
CSPR
$ 0.003052
+2.68%
-0.73%
+29.80%
$ 47.90M
$ 39.93M
13
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02779
+0.07%
-0.54%
-17.65%
$ 46.38M
$ 1.96M
14
Subsquid
Subsquid
SQD
$ 0.04047
+0.81%
+3.73%
-17.43%
$ 42.55M
$ 1.64M
15
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.00384
+0.10%
+0.18%
+8.38%
$ 41.80M
$ 30.65M
16
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 8.05K
17
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.01813
-0.43%
+12.75%
+8.18%
$ 41.07M
$ 13.36M
18
Chainflip
Chainflip
FLIP
$ 0.442667
+0.35%
+0.24%
+27.82%
$ 39.16M
$ 756.67K
19
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.05858
-0.05%
-2.34%
-5.87%
$ 35.15M
$ 1.02M
20
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.01201
+0.51%
+1.11%
-4.67%
$ 34.09M
$ 6.40M
21
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.007194
+0.01%
-2.64%
-3.20%
$ 30.30M
$ 7.88M
22
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03719
-0.05%
+0.73%
+4.61%
$ 28.66M
$ 2.44M
23
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0.11866
-1.79%
-3.95%
+23.41%
$ 26.13M
$ 866.76K
24
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.103902
-1.67%
+0.10%
+11.33%
$ 25.04M
$ 836.75K
25
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.04721
+3.36%
-0.62%
+6.61%
$ 21.87M
$ 3.50M
26
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2905
+0.17%
-1.03%
-5.66%
$ 20.24M
$ 191.35K
27
BICONOMY
BICONOMY
BICO
$ 0.02004
+1.00%
-3.58%
-42.28%
$ 20.22M
$ 7.31M
28
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01881
+0.86%
+2.72%
+3.40%
$ 15.76M
$ 3.30M
29
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.014617
-0.05%
-4.00%
+0.10%
$ 13.53M
$ 8.42M
30
WalletConnect
WalletConnect
WCT
$ 0.03392
-0.21%
+0.12%
-5.75%
$ 13.44M
$ 2.05M
31
Origin
Origin
OGN
$ 0.0162
-0.62%
-1.89%
-1.77%
$ 10.70M
$ 3.15M
32
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02419
+0.29%
+10.09%
-15.16%
$ 10.35M
$ 2.59M
33
Stader
Stader
SD
$ 0.094
+0.86%
-3.78%
-9.06%
$ 6.67M
$ 543.30K
34
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00666723
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.56%
$ 4.62M
$ 1.17K
35
375ai
375ai
EAT
$ 0.00610876
+3.14%
-0.03%
-4.58%
$ 3.91M
$ 75.75K
36
Neon EVM
Neon EVM
NEON
$ 0.01295
+4.58%
+2.81%
-8.38%
$ 3.07M
$ 4.58M
37
Rainbow
Rainbow
RNBW
$ 0.01351
+0.07%
-1.46%
-5.98%
$ 2.84M
$ 4.30M
38
Pipe Network
Pipe Network
PIPE
$ 0.02799375
+20.08%
+0.49%
+105.65%
$ 2.79M
$ 1.34M
39
NATIX Network
NATIX Network
NATIX
$ 0.00006099
0.00%
-0.29%
+16.59%
$ 2.48M
$ 166.31M
40
Clover Finance
Clover Finance
CLV
$ 0.00191348
-1.05%
-0.01%
-4.84%
$ 2.34M
$ 11.07K
41
swarm
swarm
BZZ
$ 0.03997
+0.20%
+0.33%
-4.65%
$ 2.10M
$ 1.33M
42
Kadena
Kadena
KDA
$ 0.00455996
+0.01%
-0.02%
-4.01%
$ 1.54M
$ 4.65K
43
HUMAN Protocol
HUMAN Protocol
HMT
$ 0.00145013
0.00%
--
-20.10%
$ 1.45M
$ 9.55
44
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball Credits
OFC
$ 0.008495
-1.28%
+3.91%
-5.97%
$ 1.37M
$ 17.44M
45
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00101723
+0.01%
-0.01%
-14.06%
$ 892.32K
$ 2.08K
46
Tea Protocol
Tea Protocol
TEA
$ 3.979E-5
+0.03%
-0.20%
-6.18%
$ 796.82K
--
47
Obol
Obol
OBOL
$ 0.0023269
+0.19%
+0.02%
+2.74%
$ 741.39K
$ 365.17K
48
Nibiru
Nibiru
NIBI
$ 0.00050174
+0.12%
0.00%
-1.00%
$ 523.61K
$ 25.58K
49
bitsCrunch Token
bitsCrunch Token
BCUT
$ 0.00054765
-0.10%
-0.02%
-7.41%
$ 418.13K
$ 24.53K
50
Masa
Masa
MASA
$ 0.00024318
0.00%
--
+26.26%
$ 278.24K
$ 36.48

Frequently Asked Questions

What are CoinList Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
CoinList Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 68 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $50.64B.
What is the best-performing CoinList Launchpad token right now?
Among CoinList Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, PEAQ has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 12.75% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many CoinList Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 68 CoinList Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular CoinList Launchpad tokens include SOL, NEAR, ONDO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the CoinList Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all CoinList Launchpad tokens is approximately $50.64B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the CoinList Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.