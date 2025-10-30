The live Everlyn AI price today is 0.0999 USD. Track real-time LYN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LYN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Everlyn AI price today is 0.0999 USD. Track real-time LYN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LYN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Everlyn AI Price(LYN)

$0.0999
-8.51%1D
Everlyn AI (LYN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:01:09 (UTC+8)

Everlyn AI (LYN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0982
24H Low
$ 0.1193
24H High

$ 0.0982
$ 0.1193
$ 1.0104430541406704
$ 0.10712116235592645
+0.80%

-8.51%

-27.98%

-27.98%

Everlyn AI (LYN) real-time price is $ 0.0999. Over the past 24 hours, LYN traded between a low of $ 0.0982 and a high of $ 0.1193, showing active market volatility. LYN's all-time high price is $ 1.0104430541406704, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10712116235592645.

In terms of short-term performance, LYN has changed by +0.80% over the past hour, -8.51% over 24 hours, and -27.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Everlyn AI (LYN) Market Information

No.727

$ 25.54M
$ 294.12K
$ 99.90M
255.64M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
25.56%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Everlyn AI is $ 25.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 294.12K. The circulating supply of LYN is 255.64M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.90M.

Everlyn AI (LYN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Everlyn AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009292-8.51%
30 Days$ -0.0001-0.10%
60 Days$ -0.0001-0.10%
90 Days$ -0.0001-0.10%
Everlyn AI Price Change Today

Today, LYN recorded a change of $ -0.009292 (-8.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Everlyn AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001 (-0.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Everlyn AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LYN saw a change of $ -0.0001 (-0.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Everlyn AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001 (-0.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Everlyn AI (LYN)?

Check out the Everlyn AI Price History page now.

What is Everlyn AI (LYN)

Everlyn AI is the first Web3-native AI video protocol, generating cinematic-quality videos in just 25 seconds through its proprietary foundational model, Everlyn-1.

Everlyn AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Everlyn AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LYN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Everlyn AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Everlyn AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Everlyn AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Everlyn AI (LYN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Everlyn AI (LYN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Everlyn AI.

Check the Everlyn AI price prediction now!

Everlyn AI (LYN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Everlyn AI (LYN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LYN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Everlyn AI (LYN)

Looking for how to buy Everlyn AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Everlyn AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LYN to Local Currencies

Everlyn AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Everlyn AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Everlyn AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Everlyn AI

How much is Everlyn AI (LYN) worth today?
The live LYN price in USD is 0.0999 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LYN to USD price?
The current price of LYN to USD is $ 0.0999. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Everlyn AI?
The market cap for LYN is $ 25.54M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LYN?
The circulating supply of LYN is 255.64M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LYN?
LYN achieved an ATH price of 1.0104430541406704 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LYN?
LYN saw an ATL price of 0.10712116235592645 USD.
What is the trading volume of LYN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LYN is $ 294.12K USD.
Will LYN go higher this year?
LYN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LYN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Everlyn AI (LYN) Important Industry Updates

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

