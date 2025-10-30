What is Everlyn AI (LYN)

Everlyn AI is the first Web3-native AI video protocol, generating cinematic-quality videos in just 25 seconds through its proprietary foundational model, Everlyn-1. Everlyn AI is the first Web3-native AI video protocol, generating cinematic-quality videos in just 25 seconds through its proprietary foundational model, Everlyn-1.

Everlyn AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Everlyn AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LYN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Everlyn AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Everlyn AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Everlyn AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Everlyn AI (LYN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Everlyn AI (LYN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Everlyn AI.

Check the Everlyn AI price prediction now!

Everlyn AI (LYN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Everlyn AI (LYN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LYN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Everlyn AI (LYN)

Looking for how to buy Everlyn AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Everlyn AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LYN to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Everlyn AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Everlyn AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Everlyn AI How much is Everlyn AI (LYN) worth today? The live LYN price in USD is 0.0999 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LYN to USD price? $ 0.0999 . Check out The current price of LYN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Everlyn AI? The market cap for LYN is $ 25.54M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LYN? The circulating supply of LYN is 255.64M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LYN? LYN achieved an ATH price of 1.0104430541406704 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LYN? LYN saw an ATL price of 0.10712116235592645 USD . What is the trading volume of LYN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LYN is $ 294.12K USD . Will LYN go higher this year? LYN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LYN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Everlyn AI (LYN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets