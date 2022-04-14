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Top Binance Alpha Spotlight Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.33272
-0.15%
-2.42%
-1.16%
$ 1.60B
$ 985.30K
2
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13624
-0.34%
+0.38%
+1.95%
$ 1.49B
$ 74.88K
3
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1912
+0.16%
+4.44%
+12.05%
$ 1.10B
$ 104.49K
4
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0004
0.00%
+0.02%
+0.05%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.93K
5
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.390528
+0.34%
+8.64%
+81.04%
$ 831.07M
$ 2.15M
6
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14.2024
-0.47%
+19.46%
+22.28%
$ 678.40M
$ 16.96K
7
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.46492
+0.39%
+0.61%
-4.24%
$ 465.34M
$ 170.98K
8
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.4084
-0.20%
-2.63%
-2.77%
$ 384.19M
$ 1.28M
9
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5877
+0.17%
+0.59%
+1.20%
$ 382.28M
$ 252.94K
10
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.11105
-2.20%
-9.06%
+22.45%
$ 313.46M
$ 4.40M
11
AINFT
AINFT
NFT
$ 0.0000002808
0.00%
+0.68%
+0.32%
$ 277.53M
$ 203.20B
12
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.16225
-0.22%
-5.53%
+8.30%
$ 192.38M
$ 497.39K
13
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06398
-0.43%
+0.50%
-0.26%
$ 185.50M
$ 878.29K
14
KOGE
KOGE
KOGE
$ 53.05
+0.09%
0.00%
-1.43%
$ 179.31M
$ 1.65K
15
DoubleZero
DoubleZero
2Z
$ 0.04708
-0.36%
-6.97%
-9.20%
$ 163.02M
$ 1.49M
16
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15726
-1.28%
+5.00%
+6.91%
$ 159.14M
$ 680.24K
17
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.145
-0.27%
+0.52%
+8.48%
$ 142.38M
$ 834.49K
18
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.37223
-0.18%
-0.55%
-2.45%
$ 123.74M
$ 171.19K
19
$ 73.7
-0.12%
-1.92%
+4.51%
$ 102.61M
$ 1.38K
20
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1946
-0.72%
-3.86%
-8.78%
$ 99.98M
$ 493.87K
21
Newton
Newton
AB
$ 0.000957
-0.10%
-0.93%
+1.06%
$ 94.57M
$ 7.66M
22
Instadapp
Instadapp
FLUID
$ 1.1429
0.00%
-4.48%
-1.41%
$ 89.94M
$ 126.05
23
Cheems
Cheems
CHEEMS
$ 0.0000004727
+0.19%
-0.31%
-3.72%
$ 89.77M
$ 113.76B
24
Kamino
Kamino
KMNO
$ 0.01803
0.00%
+0.28%
-0.28%
$ 87.10M
$ 3.18M
25
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01182
-0.59%
-7.09%
-11.14%
$ 85.41M
$ 6.67M
26
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0.519
+2.53%
+6.90%
-64.45%
$ 84.73M
$ 1.55M
27
Banana
Banana
BANANAS31
$ 0.008444
+0.43%
-1.90%
-1.20%
$ 84.17M
$ 6.85M
28
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.018173
-0.83%
+14.83%
+83.75%
$ 82.88M
$ 23.69M
29
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.3241
+1.97%
+5.03%
+1.85%
$ 79.39M
$ 271.59K
30
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.00383
-0.05%
-0.86%
-4.75%
$ 76.75M
$ 18.08M
31
RaveDAO
RaveDAO
RAVE
$ 0.2951
+1.10%
+0.93%
+0.33%
$ 76.45M
$ 1.98K
32
Huma Finance
Huma Finance
HUMA
$ 0.02067
+0.05%
+2.01%
+3.83%
$ 67.99M
$ 2.58M
33
SkyAI
SkyAI
SKYAI
$ 0.06647
-0.44%
-9.61%
-12.34%
$ 67.92M
$ 3.48M
34
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2667
-0.34%
+1.37%
+6.79%
$ 63.50M
$ 396.09K
35
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1741
-0.35%
-4.90%
-14.59%
$ 60.90M
$ 778.26K
36
Allora
Allora
ALLO
$ 0.29284
-1.01%
+3.88%
-1.17%
$ 58.50M
$ 585.63K
37
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003352
+0.97%
+4.35%
-0.15%
$ 56.84M
$ 4.98M
38
jellyjelly
jellyjelly
JELLYJELLY
$ 0.056646
+1.03%
-2.19%
-2.87%
$ 56.69M
$ 1.92M
39
$ 220.21
-0.33%
-2.89%
-1.87%
$ 52.90M
$ 253.41
40
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02162
+0.85%
+1.00%
-0.84%
$ 51.14M
$ 3.21M
41
River
River
RIVER
$ 2.613
+0.56%
-3.21%
+0.96%
$ 50.98M
$ 31.08K
42
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0.1937
-0.10%
-0.92%
-8.63%
$ 50.87M
$ 298.33K
43
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.02002
-0.80%
+0.81%
-14.46%
$ 48.39M
$ 3.71M
44
DAPPOS
DAPPOS
DOS
$ 0.22777
+1.41%
-1.09%
-33.34%
$ 45.90M
$ 9.03M
45
XPIN Network
XPIN Network
XPIN
$ 0.0012286
-1.13%
-10.87%
-28.20%
$ 45.20M
$ 209.58M
46
Sentism
Sentism
SENTIS
$ 0.22308
-0.17%
-0.22%
+0.86%
$ 43.66M
$ 117.75K
47
ONEchain
ONEchain
CROSS
$ 0.10318
+0.21%
+0.11%
+2.64%
$ 42.13M
$ 1.15M
48
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003858
-0.72%
-0.95%
+7.93%
$ 41.89M
$ 30.66M
49
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.04165
-0.21%
+1.30%
+7.54%
$ 41.61M
$ 2.14M
50
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.01824
+0.93%
+12.44%
+8.94%
$ 41.38M
$ 13.54M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens and why are they popular?
Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 371 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $14.00B.
What is the best-performing Binance Alpha Spotlight token right now?
Among Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens tracked on MEXC, TGT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 33.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 371 Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens include ONDO, M, MORPHO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance Alpha Spotlight category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens is approximately $14.00B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Alpha Spotlight sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.