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Top DePIN Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the DePIN sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 192.34
-0.12%
-2.69%
-4.06%
$ 2.11B
$ 5.30K
2
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.27
-0.39%
-0.39%
+0.96%
$ 655.69M
$ 70.03K
3
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08134
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
4
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6235
-0.13%
-7.27%
-11.15%
$ 491.56M
$ 3.87M
5
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002616
+0.23%
+0.15%
-0.42%
$ 257.72M
$ 215.95B
6
Jasmy
Jasmy
JASMY
$ 0.003587
-1.09%
-5.10%
-12.59%
$ 175.78M
$ 30.67M
7
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0015826
+0.19%
-0.76%
-0.89%
$ 157.34M
$ 129.95M
8
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.49054
-0.27%
-0.03%
-5.54%
$ 145.65M
$ 2.08M
9
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01331
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
10
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.03216
-0.59%
-2.54%
-7.58%
$ 142.96M
$ 2.47M
11
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0.139078
+0.46%
+0.01%
+4.00%
$ 138.95M
$ 3.22M
12
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2552
-0.39%
-1.74%
-4.98%
$ 126.85M
$ 344.44K
13
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 1.785
0.00%
-2.31%
-0.34%
$ 116.53M
$ 46.15K
14
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2118
+0.43%
+8.32%
+12.51%
$ 93.86M
$ 502.46K
15
Golem
Golem
GLM
$ 0.086662
+0.07%
-0.02%
-2.89%
$ 86.66M
$ 2.50M
16
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.3215
-0.22%
+2.97%
+0.78%
$ 78.59M
$ 272.56K
17
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.003831
-0.13%
-1.73%
-4.54%
$ 76.57M
$ 17.76M
18
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1735
0.00%
-5.64%
-14.77%
$ 60.86M
$ 763.94K
19
Livepeer
Livepeer
LPT
$ 1.186
-0.42%
-0.59%
-2.72%
$ 58.63M
$ 75.48K
20
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003275
0.00%
-0.58%
-0.55%
$ 57.56M
$ 169.37M
21
TFUEL
TFUEL
TFUEL
$ 0.007128
-0.07%
-0.79%
-2.37%
$ 52.44M
$ 7.97M
22
XPIN Network
XPIN Network
XPIN
$ 0.0012207
+0.31%
-9.86%
-27.26%
$ 45.67M
$ 214.40M
23
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.01808
-0.43%
+12.75%
+8.18%
$ 41.07M
$ 13.36M
24
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00291
0.00%
-3.04%
-1.71%
$ 39.61M
$ 17.69M
25
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.11336
+0.15%
-2.51%
-3.76%
$ 39.18M
$ 1.60M
26
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003346
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
27
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.17
+0.12%
-0.24%
-6.09%
$ 31.58M
$ 350.13K
28
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0.11874
-1.79%
-3.95%
+23.41%
$ 26.13M
$ 866.76K
29
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03011
-0.10%
+0.30%
+3.45%
$ 25.58M
$ 2.18M
30
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.2899
+0.17%
+1.85%
+8.66%
$ 25.42M
$ 199.03K
31
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0004524
+0.45%
-2.17%
-3.84%
$ 25.27M
$ 119.31M
32
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.103902
-1.67%
+0.10%
+11.33%
$ 25.04M
$ 836.75K
33
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004681
-0.36%
-3.78%
-11.65%
$ 24.55M
$ 15.92M
34
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002537
-0.24%
-0.59%
+0.99%
$ 23.97M
$ 21.18M
35
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1158
-5.69%
-12.23%
+40.96%
$ 21.90M
$ 1.14M
36
Powerledger
Powerledger
POWR
$ 0.03611095
0.00%
-0.00%
-4.09%
$ 20.53M
$ 982.57K
37
MVL
MVL
MVL
$ 0.00071476
+0.64%
0.00%
-2.65%
$ 19.87M
$ 40.80K
38
Nosana
Nosana
NOS
$ 0.27364
+0.85%
+7.99%
+8.10%
$ 19.67M
$ 550.73K
39
Chia Network
Chia Network
XCH
$ 1.396
+0.15%
-2.33%
+0.15%
$ 19.34M
$ 62.75K
40
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02151
-0.47%
-1.66%
-4.17%
$ 17.97M
$ 3.43M
41
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04036
-0.25%
-4.68%
-10.63%
$ 17.14M
$ 1.43M
42
Flux
Flux
FLUX
$ 0.03945
0.00%
-1.40%
-0.41%
$ 16.20M
$ 1.50M
43
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01889
+0.86%
+2.72%
+3.40%
$ 15.76M
$ 3.30M
44
Pocket Network
Pocket Network
POKT
$ 0.006748
-1.89%
-3.44%
-3.39%
$ 15.52M
$ 258.28K
45
Bless
Bless
BLESS
$ 0.007921
-1.26%
-3.29%
-24.48%
$ 15.49M
$ 22.17M
46
Dolphin
Dolphin
POD
$ 0.35137
+2.62%
+0.14%
-2.47%
$ 15.36M
$ 2.11M
47
AO
AO
AO
$ 1.989
-0.15%
+5.02%
+10.27%
$ 13.97M
$ 29.43K
48
Radicle
Radicle
RAD
$ 0.2287
+0.44%
-0.52%
-3.54%
$ 13.51M
$ 308.62K
49
Iagon
Iagon
IAG
$ 0.02026255
+0.05%
+0.02%
-4.04%
$ 9.70M
$ 15.84K
50
DexNet
DexNet
DEXNET
$ 0.00466151
+0.02%
-0.13%
-39.05%
$ 9.25M
$ 81.94

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DePIN tokens and why are they popular?
DePIN tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 191 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.72B.
What is the best-performing DePIN token right now?
Among DePIN tokens tracked on MEXC, FLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 133.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DePIN tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 191 DePIN tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DePIN tokens include TAO, RENDER, BDX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DePIN category?
The combined market capitalisation of all DePIN tokens is approximately $6.72B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DePIN sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.