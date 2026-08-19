Opcode Price Today

The live Opcode (OPCODE) price today is $ 0.0373359, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPCODE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0373359 per OPCODE.

Opcode currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,335,904, with a circulating supply of 1.00B OPCODE. During the last 24 hours, OPCODE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04587377, while the all-time low was $ 0.03650804.

In short-term performance, OPCODE moved -- in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.50.

Opcode (OPCODE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.34M$ 37.34M $ 37.34M Volume (24H) $ 9.50$ 9.50 $ 9.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.34M$ 37.34M $ 37.34M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Opcode is $ 37.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.50. The circulating supply of OPCODE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.34M.