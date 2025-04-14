What is GRASS (GRASS)

Grass is a decentralized data layer built specifically for artificial intelligence that enables users to share their Internet bandwidth and obtain verifiable network data through a distributed network. This is achieved by leveraging idle internet connections of node operators to collect raw data, which is then processed for AI training purposes.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GRASS What is the price of GRASS (GRASS) today? The live price of GRASS (GRASS) is 1.6359 USD . What is the market cap of GRASS (GRASS)? The current market cap of GRASS is $ 399.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GRASS by its real-time market price of 1.6359 USD . What is the circulating supply of GRASS (GRASS)? The current circulating supply of GRASS (GRASS) is 243.91M USD . What was the highest price of GRASS (GRASS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of GRASS (GRASS) is 3.95 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GRASS (GRASS)? The 24-hour trading volume of GRASS (GRASS) is $ 3.29M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

