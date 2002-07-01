Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols utilise smart contracts to recreate traditional financial services—such as lending, borrowing, and trading—on the blockchain. These peer-to-peer networks eliminate the need for centralised intermediaries like banks. DeFi tokens often capture protocol value, providing holders with governance voting rights and potential revenue-sharing opportunities.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.