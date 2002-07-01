Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols utilise smart contracts to recreate traditional financial services—such as lending, borrowing, and trading—on the blockchain. These peer-to-peer networks eliminate the need for centralised intermediaries like banks. DeFi tokens often capture protocol value, providing holders with governance voting rights and potential revenue-sharing opportunities.

Impermanent loss occurs when the price of deposited tokens changes significantly compared to when the tokens were initially deposited into the DeFi liquidity pool, potentially leaving the liquidity provider with less value than simply holding the assets.

Yield farming is a popular DeFi strategy where users lock their cryptocurrency assets into protocol liquidity pools. In exchange for providing this liquidity, users earn rewards in the form of interest or newly minted DeFi tokens.

DeFi protocol tokens capture economic value by granting token holders governance voting rights on software upgrades, and frequently by distributing a percentage of the protocol's transaction fees back to the token holders.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.