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Top Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols utilise smart contracts to recreate traditional financial services—such as lending, borrowing, and trading—on the blockchain. These peer-to-peer networks eliminate the need for centralised intermediaries like banks. DeFi tokens often capture protocol value, providing holders with governance voting rights and potential revenue-sharing opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 1,914.52
+0.19%
-0.41%
+0.35%
$ 17.09B
$ 29.69
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.53
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
3
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,355.42
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.31%
$ 8.79B
$ 4.63M
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.48
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.296
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
6
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6014
+0.03%
-0.17%
-0.23%
$ 1.62B
$ 463.25K
7
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.33243
-0.10%
-2.45%
-1.67%
$ 1.60B
$ 1.04M
8
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.47
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
9
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05484
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
10
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1667
-0.08%
+2.88%
+10.03%
$ 1.10B
$ 95.31K
11
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.05B
$ 7.90M
12
JUST
JUST
JST
$ 0.10755
+0.16%
+0.04%
+5.06%
$ 920.51M
$ 563.86K
13
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.08212
+0.85%
+5.28%
+10.47%
$ 874.23M
$ 2.75M
14
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.393502
+1.18%
+14.47%
+78.71%
$ 855.04M
$ 2.29M
15
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08499
+0.38%
+0.54%
-5.83%
$ 780.68M
$ 1.92M
16
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 85.78
+0.13%
+0.01%
+0.66%
$ 773.65M
$ 1.50M
17
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
JLP
$ 3.66
+0.27%
+0.01%
+0.83%
$ 771.60M
$ 2.45M
18
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3878
-0.08%
+0.55%
+3.25%
$ 590.35M
$ 1.01M
19
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1677
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
20
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
+0.21%
-0.54%
+0.69%
$ 514.07M
$ 200.34K
21
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4894
+1.27%
-0.56%
+30.82%
$ 434.70M
$ 4.93M
22
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.068
-0.34%
-1.02%
-11.12%
$ 405.88M
$ 162.32K
23
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.409
+0.27%
-2.88%
-2.76%
$ 385.72M
$ 1.26M
24
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2415
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
25
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 356.13M
$ 569.27K
26
SUN
SUN
SUN
$ 0.017457
-0.23%
-2.40%
-4.25%
$ 335.72M
$ 7.51M
27
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.03842
+0.24%
-1.98%
-6.14%
$ 300.90M
$ 5.27M
28
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,806
+1.04%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 291.57M
$ 1.97M
29
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,034.12
+0.80%
+0.01%
+0.99%
$ 289.08M
$ 23.27K
30
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.03911
0.00%
-2.96%
-2.75%
$ 281.13M
$ 1.36M
31
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3023
+0.07%
0.00%
-2.46%
$ 277.08M
$ 687.71K
32
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 104.85
+0.05%
-0.21%
-0.58%
$ 275.12M
$ 706.20
33
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.26
+0.05%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 272.02M
$ 297.97K
34
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0.5614
-0.32%
-6.48%
-0.71%
$ 270.56M
$ 107.49K
35
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.62735
+0.26%
-1.24%
-0.97%
$ 269.99M
$ 1.87M
36
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004747
+0.51%
-1.93%
-5.54%
$ 258.58M
$ 1.81B
37
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3044
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
38
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.355
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
39
Staked Aave
Staked Aave
STKAAVE
$ 89.31
+0.92%
+0.03%
+0.53%
$ 218.73M
$ 640.73
40
PayFi Strategy Token USDC
PayFi Strategy Token USDC
PSTUSDC
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 216.98M
$ 88.42K
41
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999765
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.01%
$ 215.99M
$ 10.17M
42
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.16223
+0.01%
-2.70%
+7.45%
$ 192.05M
$ 501.95K
43
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06398
+0.49%
-1.37%
-1.42%
$ 183.66M
$ 908.41K
44
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 106.97
+0.52%
+0.01%
+1.16%
$ 180.48M
$ 590.63K
45
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.42
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
46
Lido Earn ETH
Lido Earn ETH
EARNETH
$ 1,929.94
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.52%
$ 165.67M
--
47
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6178
+0.20%
-1.11%
-3.21%
$ 165.47M
$ 93.42K
48
DEXE
DEXE
DEXE
$ 1.915
-0.47%
-2.50%
-1.29%
$ 159.85M
$ 62.06K
49
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0015827
+0.19%
-0.76%
-0.89%
$ 157.34M
$ 129.95M
50
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15655
-1.05%
+4.86%
+5.05%
$ 157.18M
$ 707.72K

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Decentralised Finance (DeFi) mean in the Web3 ecosystem?
Decentralised Finance (DeFi) represents a financial system built entirely on blockchain networks. DeFi utilises smart contracts to offer lending, borrowing, and trading services without relying on centralised institutions like commercial banks.
How do DeFi protocol tokens capture economic value?
DeFi protocol tokens capture economic value by granting token holders governance voting rights on software upgrades, and frequently by distributing a percentage of the protocol's transaction fees back to the token holders.
What is yield farming within the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) sector?
Yield farming is a popular DeFi strategy where users lock their cryptocurrency assets into protocol liquidity pools. In exchange for providing this liquidity, users earn rewards in the form of interest or newly minted DeFi tokens.
Are decentralised finance (DeFi) lending platforms safe to use?
While DeFi platforms offer transparency, DeFi lending platforms carry inherent risks such as smart contract coding vulnerabilities, extreme asset price volatility, and potential liquidation events during sudden market downturns.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.