Mirror Protocol Price Today

The live Mirror Protocol (MIR) price today is $ 0.00321931, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00321931 per MIR.

Mirror Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 250,279, with a circulating supply of 77.74M MIR. During the last 24 hours, MIR traded between $ 0.00316666 (low) and $ 0.0032297 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228196.

In short-term performance, MIR moved -0.30% in the last hour and +3.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.60K.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 250.28K$ 250.28K $ 250.28K Volume (24H) $ 1.60K$ 1.60K $ 1.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Circulation Supply 77.74M 77.74M 77.74M Total Supply 370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mirror Protocol is $ 250.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.60K. The circulating supply of MIR is 77.74M, with a total supply of 370575000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.