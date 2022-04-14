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Top Alleged SEC Securities Tokens by Market Capitalisation

This category tracks cryptocurrencies that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has alleged to be unregistered securities in official lawsuits. These tokens are subject to intense regulatory scrutiny, which can create uncertainty regarding their legal status and market liquidity. Tracking this sector helps investors monitor regulatory risks and the evolving legal landscape of digital assets.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 602.09
-0.15%
-0.76%
-1.61%
$ 80.94B
$ 14.53K
2
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3326
-0.03%
+0.21%
-1.10%
$ 31.52B
$ 19.09M
3
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.31
0.00%
-1.95%
-2.90%
$ 3.50B
$ 533.14K
4
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6208
-0.36%
-1.25%
-0.04%
$ 2.10B
$ 506.56K
5
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.221
-0.76%
-1.55%
0.00%
$ 1.24B
$ 50.04K
6
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.394
+0.07%
-2.25%
-1.56%
$ 715.13M
$ 356.06K
7
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6223
-0.66%
-6.94%
-11.17%
$ 490.85M
$ 3.83M
8
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.706
-0.30%
-0.83%
-1.90%
$ 453.98M
$ 101.67K
9
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 29.99
-0.10%
-0.66%
-1.09%
$ 381.56M
$ 7.49K
10
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002612
-0.08%
-0.08%
-0.72%
$ 257.52M
$ 215.17B
11
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8394
-0.08%
-1.17%
-3.17%
$ 145.96M
$ 73.79K
12
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06345
+0.48%
-0.46%
-3.32%
$ 125.65M
$ 934.57K
13
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01185
-0.17%
-2.07%
-5.28%
$ 123.18M
$ 7.87M
14
$ 0.03889
+0.10%
-0.99%
-1.27%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.77M
15
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.1994
-0.35%
-2.83%
+0.40%
$ 65.61M
$ 317.13K
16
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02778
+0.47%
-1.03%
-15.86%
$ 46.27M
$ 1.96M
17
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00288
0.00%
-2.71%
-1.71%
$ 39.61M
$ 17.58M
18
Amp
Amp
AMP
$ 0.0003682
+0.19%
-2.42%
-3.97%
$ 31.89M
$ 161.52M
19
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04164
+0.05%
-1.28%
-4.84%
$ 29.49M
$ 2.01M
20
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.010016
-0.12%
-0.57%
+10.39%
$ 28.84M
$ 8.02M
21
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.004792
+0.29%
-2.18%
-5.23%
$ 26.57M
$ 15.85M
22
Powerledger
Powerledger
POWR
$ 0.03619412
+0.06%
-0.00%
-3.56%
$ 20.57M
$ 972.92K
23
OmiseGo
OmiseGo
OMG
$ 0.04422
-0.41%
-0.65%
-2.57%
$ 6.18M
$ 1.23M
24
LCX
LCX
LCX
$ 0.01438833
-0.03%
-0.02%
-5.46%
$ 3.68M
$ 40.91K
25
DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO
DDX
$ 0.04922565
0.00%
--
-0.94%
$ 2.62M
$ 441.88
26
Dragonchain
Dragonchain
DRGN
$ 0.00643855
-0.48%
+0.03%
-9.91%
$ 2.42M
$ 3.03K
27
SALT
SALT
SALT
$ 0.00500409
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.70%
$ 600.49K
$ 4.74
28
SafeMoon
SafeMoon
SFM
$ 5.88425E-7
+0.03%
+4.70%
+7.94%
$ 361.08K
--
29
Kromatika
Kromatika
KROM
$ 0.00320457
-0.09%
-0.12%
-11.63%
$ 317.13K
$ 80.81
30
Rari Governance
Rari Governance
RGT
$ 0.02419964
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 302.13K
$ 2.31
31
Mirror Protocol
Mirror Protocol
MIR
$ 0.00318256
-0.02%
-0.01%
+7.58%
$ 247.42K
$ 1.55K
32
Rally
Rally
RLY
$ 2.666E-5
-0.15%
-0.20%
-0.22%
$ 161.27K
--
33
DFX Finance
DFX Finance
DFX
$ 0.00050624
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.62K
$ 0.96

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the "Alleged SEC Securities" crypto category represent?
The "Alleged SEC Securities" category tracks specific cryptocurrencies that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has explicitly labelled as unregistered investment contracts in official legal lawsuits.
How does a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit impact a token's price?
A Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit introduces massive regulatory uncertainty, frequently leading major US-based trading platforms to delist the targeted token, which inevitably causes severe short-term price crashes.
Can digital assets in the Alleged SEC Securities category still be traded globally?
Yes. While heavily restricted within the United States, digital assets in the Alleged SEC Securities category remain widely accessible and actively traded on international cryptocurrency exchanges and global decentralised platforms.
What are the long-term regulatory risks for Alleged SEC Securities tokens?
If a federal court officially classifies these tokens as securities, the founding teams face massive financial penalties, and the tokens' future trading networks will be severely restricted by traditional financial compliance laws.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Alleged SEC Securities sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.