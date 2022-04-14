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Top Derivatives Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Derivatives sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.45
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
2
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3872
-0.08%
+0.55%
+3.25%
$ 590.35M
$ 1.01M
3
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.353
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
4
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.05958
-0.20%
+0.37%
+2.16%
$ 115.03M
$ 985.44K
5
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10177
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
6
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09299
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
7
GMX
GMX
GMX
$ 6.475
+0.03%
-2.69%
-0.74%
$ 67.34M
$ 9.24K
8
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1939
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
9
CyberDEX
CyberDEX
CYDX
$ 0.182274
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 63.32M
$ 3.51K
10
ETHGAS
ETHGAS
GWEI
$ 0.02233
+0.13%
+0.36%
-6.17%
$ 39.15M
$ 939.73K
11
Nirvana ANA
Nirvana ANA
ANA
$ 3.8
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 31.01M
$ 19.31
12
Avantis
Avantis
AVNT
$ 0.09168
-0.24%
-6.52%
+1.68%
$ 29.57M
$ 1.15M
13
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3206
-0.22%
+0.06%
-3.28%
$ 28.87M
$ 173.62K
14
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.1819
+0.61%
-0.38%
-11.28%
$ 25.28M
$ 429.25K
15
Whiteheart
Whiteheart
WHITE
$ 2,694.76
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 23.95M
$ 786.16
16
MYX Finance
MYX Finance
MYX
$ 0.07115
+0.04%
-1.70%
-2.96%
$ 23.51M
$ 1.37M
17
SIREN
SIREN
SIREN
$ 0.03138
+0.68%
+0.10%
-9.73%
$ 22.60M
$ 2.18M
18
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.08749
+0.08%
-2.07%
-7.87%
$ 19.59M
$ 717.78K
19
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01037
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
20
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02065
-0.34%
+3.15%
+6.66%
$ 18.95M
$ 3.09M
21
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07732
-0.48%
-1.69%
+3.94%
$ 18.15M
$ 2.06M
22
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01406113
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 15.15M
$ 1.53
23
Gains Network
Gains Network
GNS
$ 0.5017
+0.26%
-1.55%
-5.33%
$ 11.76M
$ 117.68K
24
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0616
0.00%
+0.66%
-1.92%
$ 9.07M
$ 167.10K
25
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.453403
+0.48%
+0.03%
+18.91%
$ 8.16M
$ 17.22K
26
MUX Protocol
MUX Protocol
MCB
$ 1.99
0.00%
0.00%
-4.33%
$ 7.56M
$ 4.05
27
Drift Protocol
Drift Protocol
DRIFT
$ 0.01182
-0.42%
+1.29%
+4.91%
$ 7.19M
$ 4.71M
28
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.007952
+0.94%
-2.26%
-1.13%
$ 6.05M
$ 7.16M
29
Pika Protocol
Pika Protocol
PIKA
$ 0.312339
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 5.93M
$ 11.04
30
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0349
0.00%
+10.44%
+8.39%
$ 5.76M
$ 252.41K
31
LeverUp
LeverUp
LV
$ 0.054446
-0.51%
+0.05%
-3.09%
$ 4.90M
$ 644.75
32
sETH
sETH
SETH
$ 318.87
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.69M
$ 1.15
33
Nereus
Nereus
NRS
$ 0.072583
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.68M
$ 48.01
34
RCH Token
RCH Token
RCH
$ 0.118347
+0.63%
+0.01%
+0.86%
$ 3.27M
$ 1.83K
35
Parcl
Parcl
PRCL
$ 0.00732
+5.24%
+55.53%
+38.66%
$ 2.90M
$ 13.95M
36
DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO
DDX
$ 0.04922565
0.00%
--
-0.94%
$ 2.62M
$ 441.88
37
Cryptex Finance
Cryptex Finance
CTX
$ 0.259062
+0.05%
-0.08%
-2.44%
$ 2.42M
$ 569.41K
38
Foxify
Foxify
FOX
$ 0.229382
+0.42%
+0.03%
+5.57%
$ 2.38M
$ 35.03
39
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.01717145
-1.11%
-0.04%
-7.91%
$ 2.27M
$ 45.61K
40
Fulcrom
Fulcrom
FUL
$ 0.00088424
-0.84%
-0.00%
-5.44%
$ 2.08M
$ 1.68K
41
Indigo Protocol
Indigo Protocol
INDY
$ 0.084739
-0.29%
+0.04%
-0.53%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.75K
42
Full Moon
Full Moon
FM
$ 0.00175992
-0.69%
-0.01%
-0.72%
$ 1.53M
$ 361.28
43
Rails
Rails
RAILS
$ 0.04366384
-1.81%
-0.08%
+0.60%
$ 1.48M
$ 1.13K
44
HXRO
HXRO
HXRO
$ 0.00150438
+1.25%
+0.01%
-7.10%
$ 1.43M
$ 135.41
45
Thales
Thales
THALES
$ 0.213633
+0.95%
+0.01%
+17.95%
$ 1.43M
$ 191.46
46
Ribbon Finance
Ribbon Finance
RBN
$ 0.0204171
+0.65%
+0.02%
+3.31%
$ 1.37M
$ 2.01
47
Ascend
Ascend
ASCEND
$ 0.086716
-0.10%
+0.10%
+0.15%
$ 1.34M
$ 5.64K
48
Divergence Protocol
Divergence Protocol
DIVER
$ 0.00113118
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 746.58K
$ 42.38K
49
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC2X-FLI
$ 13.41
+0.22%
+0.02%
+1.59%
$ 716.41K
$ 4.68K
50
Contango
Contango
TANGO
$ 0.00152392
-0.07%
-0.06%
-20.79%
$ 697.61K
$ 446.67

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Derivatives tokens and why are they popular?
Derivatives tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 92 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $16.77B.
What is the best-performing Derivatives token right now?
Among Derivatives tokens tracked on MEXC, PRCL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 55.53% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Derivatives tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 92 Derivatives tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Derivatives tokens include HYPE, LIT, PENDLE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Derivatives category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Derivatives tokens is approximately $16.77B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Derivatives sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.