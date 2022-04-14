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Top BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,933.45
-0.20%
+0.83%
+0.89%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.59K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,916.15
-0.16%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 229.00B
$ 71.93K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.48
-0.15%
-0.76%
-1.61%
$ 80.94B
$ 14.53K
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00085
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.17M
5
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0043
-0.14%
-0.37%
-1.49%
$ 61.86B
$ 11.43M
6
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.95
-0.22%
+0.66%
+0.70%
$ 44.15B
$ 413.63K
7
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3328
-0.03%
+0.21%
-1.10%
$ 31.52B
$ 19.09M
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07029
-0.13%
-0.48%
-0.74%
$ 11.89B
$ 55.55M
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.75
-0.10%
-1.47%
+3.86%
$ 8.42B
$ 3.08K
10
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,933.91
-0.16%
+0.84%
+0.85%
$ 7.47B
$ 1.22
11
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,087.91
-0.24%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 7.03B
$ 3.61M
12
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1762
+0.06%
+0.52%
-4.70%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.27M
13
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.501
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
14
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
15
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 204.7
+0.05%
-0.20%
-4.59%
$ 4.08B
$ 2.98K
16
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09121
+0.19%
-0.56%
-6.77%
$ 3.57B
$ 2.88M
17
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.312
0.00%
-1.95%
-2.90%
$ 3.50B
$ 533.14K
18
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.73
-0.09%
+0.41%
-1.04%
$ 3.44B
$ 56.96K
19
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
+0.29%
-0.51%
-1.42%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
20
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.00B
--
21
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
22
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.379
+0.11%
+0.44%
+0.40%
$ 2.73B
$ 47.08K
23
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004445
+0.02%
-0.98%
-0.69%
$ 2.61B
$ 135.98B
24
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.95M
25
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.637
-0.36%
-1.25%
-0.04%
$ 2.10B
$ 506.56K
26
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.301
+0.64%
+0.03%
-6.03%
$ 2.05B
$ 71.66K
27
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.06067
-0.05%
+0.90%
+10.27%
$ 1.92B
$ 760.38K
28
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6026
-0.18%
-0.17%
-0.22%
$ 1.62B
$ 462.18K
29
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001747
-0.17%
-2.29%
-4.26%
$ 1.59B
$ 31.86B
30
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13624
-0.34%
+0.38%
+1.95%
$ 1.49B
$ 74.88K
31
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.96
-0.02%
+2.54%
+0.82%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.94K
32
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.93M
33
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 1.36B
$ 370.62
34
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.996
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 1.30B
$ 104.16K
35
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.748
+0.08%
-2.25%
-5.83%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.65M
36
Wrapped BNB
Wrapped BNB
WBNB
$ 598.3
-0.24%
-0.00%
-1.84%
$ 1.07B
$ 229.28M
37
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002591
0.00%
-0.47%
-7.86%
$ 1.06B
$ 35.06B
38
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0004
0.00%
+0.02%
+0.05%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.93K
39
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 858.46M
$ 172.53
40
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.398
+0.07%
-2.25%
-1.56%
$ 715.13M
$ 356.06K
41
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 700.94M
--
42
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,352
-0.14%
+0.01%
+0.79%
$ 659.76M
$ 2.15M
43
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08116
+0.57%
-0.64%
-2.81%
$ 639.18M
$ 14.48M
44
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3824
-1.18%
+1.73%
+5.52%
$ 591.73M
$ 953.48K
45
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1677
-0.42%
-0.83%
-2.80%
$ 553.50M
$ 661.26K
46
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998776
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 550.79M
$ 173.13K
47
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,073
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.89%
$ 542.14M
$ 19.05K
48
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.466
0.00%
-0.48%
+0.69%
$ 513.02M
$ 199.21K
49
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9987
+0.01%
-0.03%
+0.16%
$ 493.87M
$ 5.59K
50
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6255
-0.66%
-6.94%
-11.17%
$ 490.85M
$ 3.83M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,993 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1942.04B.
What is the best-performing BNB Chain Ecosystem token right now?
Among BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, 67 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 185.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,993 BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, BNB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1942.04B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.