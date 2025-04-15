Maya Protocol Price (CACAO)
The live price of Maya Protocol (CACAO) today is 0.166787 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.68M USD. CACAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maya Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Maya Protocol price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Maya Protocol to USD was $ -0.0002555360366332.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maya Protocol to USD was $ +0.0334453968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maya Protocol to USD was $ -0.0611082216.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maya Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002555360366332
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0334453968
|+20.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0611082216
|-36.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Maya Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-0.15%
+10.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maya Protocol is a Cosmos SDK-based decentralized liquidity protocol that enables native swaps across blockchains in a non-custodial manner. It is a friendly fork of THORChain that maintains backward compatibility and complements it with new unique features, and innovation, such as Liquidity Nodes. Like THORChain, Maya does not peg or wrap assets, and does not use bridges. It allows users to swap real native assets, fully permissionless, no KYC, and self-custody, minimizing exposure to centralized and counterparty risks.
