Block Street Price(BSB)
The live Block Street (BSB) price today is ￡ 0.11808, with a 3.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.11808 per BSB.
Block Street currently ranks #342 by market capitalisation at ￡ 26.29M, with a circulating supply of 222.65M BSB. During the last 24 hours, BSB traded between ￡ 0.1161 (low) and ￡ 0.14222 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.57680543088098781, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0586148218324545704.
In short-term performance, BSB moved -0.21% in the last hour and -16.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 2.02M.
No.342
22.26%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Block Street is ￡ 26.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 2.02M. The circulating supply of BSB is 222.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 118.08M.
-0.21%
-3.86%
-16.08%
-16.08%
Track the price changes of Block Street for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0034573
|-3.86%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01555
|-11.64%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.28237
|-70.52%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.64924
|-84.62%
Today, BSB recorded a change of ￡ -0.0034573 (-3.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01555 (-11.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BSB saw a change of ￡ -0.28237 (-70.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.64924 (-84.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Block Street (BSB)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Block Street recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the BSB market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
BSB_USDT is currently trading below the pivot point of 0.12092 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.11805, positioned between S1 and S2. The price remains above the short-term moving average group, maintaining a well-structured bullish arrangement. Clear resistance levels are evident in the central zone, indicating that the market is currently in a consolidation phase within a defined range. Technical indicators show consistent alignment, suggesting a short-term bullish bias while long-term trends remain under pressure. The entire set of Moving Averages (MA) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) is generating buy signals, with both fast and slow lines pointing upward toward the bullish side. The MACD has formed a golden cross, accompanied by expanding momentum bars, reflecting concentrated buying activity. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, avoiding extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Volatility is stable, with Bollinger Bands exhibiting a relatively flat opening, signaling no immediate signs of sharp price swings. Momentum distribution leans favorably toward the bulls, though it lacks confirmation from explosive inflows of fresh capital. Near-term upper resistance lies at the S1 level of 0.11917, approximately 0.9% away from the current price. The central resistance at 0.12092 serves as a key distant reference point, roughly 2.4% above the current price. On the downside, the nearest support is found at the S2 level of 0.11687, about 1.0% below the current price. Further up, the R1 level at 0.12322 represents a higher-tier pressure zone. Traders should closely monitor price action around the S1 level and assess whether the price can successfully break through the central resistance zone.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Block Street could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Block Street, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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