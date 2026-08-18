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The live Block Street price today is 0.11808 GBP.BSB market cap is 26,290,512 GBP. Track real-time BSB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Block Street price today is 0.11808 GBP.BSB market cap is 26,290,512 GBP. Track real-time BSB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Block Street Price(BSB)

1 BSB to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0861108
￡0.0861108￡0.0861108
-3.86%1D
GBP
Block Street (BSB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:24:05 (UTC+8)

Block Street Price Today

The live Block Street (BSB) price today is ￡ 0.11808, with a 3.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.11808 per BSB.

Block Street currently ranks #342 by market capitalisation at ￡ 26.29M, with a circulating supply of 222.65M BSB. During the last 24 hours, BSB traded between ￡ 0.1161 (low) and ￡ 0.14222 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.57680543088098781, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0586148218324545704.

In short-term performance, BSB moved -0.21% in the last hour and -16.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 2.02M.

Block Street (BSB) Market Information

No.342

￡ 26.29M
￡ 26.29M￡ 26.29M

￡ 2.02M
￡ 2.02M￡ 2.02M

￡ 118.08M
￡ 118.08M￡ 118.08M

222.65M
222.65M 222.65M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

22.26%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Block Street is ￡ 26.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 2.02M. The circulating supply of BSB is 222.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 118.08M.

Block Street Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.1161
￡ 0.1161￡ 0.1161
24H Low
￡ 0.14222
￡ 0.14222￡ 0.14222
24H High

￡ 0.1161
￡ 0.1161￡ 0.1161

￡ 0.14222
￡ 0.14222￡ 0.14222

￡ 1.57680543088098781
￡ 1.57680543088098781￡ 1.57680543088098781

￡ 0.0586148218324545704
￡ 0.0586148218324545704￡ 0.0586148218324545704

-0.21%

-3.86%

-16.08%

-16.08%

Block Street (BSB) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Block Street for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0034573-3.86%
30 Days￡ -0.01555-11.64%
60 Days￡ -0.28237-70.52%
90 Days￡ -0.64924-84.62%
Block Street Price Change Today

Today, BSB recorded a change of ￡ -0.0034573 (-3.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Block Street 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01555 (-11.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Block Street 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BSB saw a change of ￡ -0.28237 (-70.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Block Street 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.64924 (-84.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Block Street (BSB)?

Check out the Block Street Price History page now.

Analysis for Block Street

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Block Street recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Block Street market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BSB market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

BSB_USDT is currently trading below the pivot point of 0.12092 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.11805, positioned between S1 and S2. The price remains above the short-term moving average group, maintaining a well-structured bullish arrangement. Clear resistance levels are evident in the central zone, indicating that the market is currently in a consolidation phase within a defined range. Technical indicators show consistent alignment, suggesting a short-term bullish bias while long-term trends remain under pressure. The entire set of Moving Averages (MA) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) is generating buy signals, with both fast and slow lines pointing upward toward the bullish side. The MACD has formed a golden cross, accompanied by expanding momentum bars, reflecting concentrated buying activity. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, avoiding extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Volatility is stable, with Bollinger Bands exhibiting a relatively flat opening, signaling no immediate signs of sharp price swings. Momentum distribution leans favorably toward the bulls, though it lacks confirmation from explosive inflows of fresh capital. Near-term upper resistance lies at the S1 level of 0.11917, approximately 0.9% away from the current price. The central resistance at 0.12092 serves as a key distant reference point, roughly 2.4% above the current price. On the downside, the nearest support is found at the S2 level of 0.11687, about 1.0% below the current price. Further up, the R1 level at 0.12322 represents a higher-tier pressure zone. Traders should closely monitor price action around the S1 level and assess whether the price can successfully break through the central resistance zone.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Block Street's prices?

BSB prices are influenced by market demand and supply dynamics, trading volume, overall cryptocurrency market sentiment, Bitcoin price movements, exchange listings, project development updates, community adoption, regulatory news, investor speculation, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital assets.

Why do people want to know Block Street's price today?

People want to know Block Street (BSB) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, timing market entries/exits, assessing investment performance, and staying updated on market volatility to minimize losses or maximize gains.

Price Prediction for Block Street

Block Street (BSB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BSB in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Block Street (BSB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Block Street could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Block Street will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BSB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Block Street Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Block Street in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Block Street? Buying BSB is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Block Street. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Block Street (BSB) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Block Street will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Block Street (BSB) Guide

What can you do with Block Street

Owning Block Street allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Block Street (BSB) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Block Street (BSB)

Block Street is the world’s first unified liquidity layer connecting tokenized equities, RWAs, and DeFi markets.

Block Street Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Block Street, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Block Street Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeBinance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Block Street

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:24:05 (UTC+8)

Block Street (BSB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Block Street

BSB USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BSB with leverage. Explore BSB USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Block Street (BSB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Block Street price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BSB/USDT
￡0.0861108
￡0.0861108￡0.0861108
-3.92%
16.09M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BSB-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BSB
BSB
GBP
GBP

1 BSB = 0.0861984 GBP