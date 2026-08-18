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The live Genius price today is 0.36282 GBP.GENIUS market cap is 121,681,504.54638 GBP. Track real-time GENIUS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Genius price today is 0.36282 GBP.GENIUS market cap is 121,681,504.54638 GBP. Track real-time GENIUS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About GENIUS

GENIUS Price Info

What is GENIUS

GENIUS Whitepaper

GENIUS Official Website

GENIUS Tokenomics

GENIUS Price Forecast

GENIUS History

GENIUS Buying Guide

GENIUS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GENIUS Spot

GENIUS USDT-M Futures

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Genius Price(GENIUS)

1 GENIUS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.2648586
￡0.2648586￡0.2648586
-2.69%1D
GBP
Genius (GENIUS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:45:28 (UTC+8)

Genius Price Today

The live Genius (GENIUS) price today is ￡ 0.36282, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GENIUS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.36282 per GENIUS.

Genius currently ranks #146 by market capitalisation at ￡ 121.68M, with a circulating supply of 335.38M GENIUS. During the last 24 hours, GENIUS traded between ￡ 0.36091 (low) and ￡ 0.37904 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.693593285058032608, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.1269800269994817404.

In short-term performance, GENIUS moved -0.07% in the last hour and -0.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 69.67K.

Genius (GENIUS) Market Information

No.146

￡ 121.68M
￡ 121.68M￡ 121.68M

￡ 69.67K
￡ 69.67K￡ 69.67K

￡ 362.82M
￡ 362.82M￡ 362.82M

335.38M
335.38M 335.38M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

953,973,324.288
953,973,324.288 953,973,324.288

33.53%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Genius is ￡ 121.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 69.67K. The circulating supply of GENIUS is 335.38M, with a total supply of 953973324.288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 362.82M.

Genius Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.36091
￡ 0.36091￡ 0.36091
24H Low
￡ 0.37904
￡ 0.37904￡ 0.37904
24H High

￡ 0.36091
￡ 0.36091￡ 0.36091

￡ 0.37904
￡ 0.37904￡ 0.37904

￡ 0.693593285058032608
￡ 0.693593285058032608￡ 0.693593285058032608

￡ 0.1269800269994817404
￡ 0.1269800269994817404￡ 0.1269800269994817404

-0.07%

-2.69%

-0.81%

-0.81%

Genius (GENIUS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Genius for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0073216-2.69%
30 Days￡ +0.04379+13.72%
60 Days￡ -0.03306-8.36%
90 Days￡ -0.06168-14.54%
Genius Price Change Today

Today, GENIUS recorded a change of ￡ -0.0073216 (-2.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Genius 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.04379 (+13.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Genius 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GENIUS saw a change of ￡ -0.03306 (-8.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Genius 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.06168 (-14.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Genius (GENIUS)?

Check out the Genius Price History page now.

Analysis for Genius

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Genius recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Genius market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the GENIUS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

GENIUS_USDT is trading at the 0.36813 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S2 pivot at 0.3655 and the S1 pivot at 0.3691, with the central axis at 0.3728 serving as an immediate upper reference point. The short-term moving average group indicates a buy signal arrangement, while the long-term trend structure remains neutral, maintaining a sideways oscillating pattern. The price is positioned in the lower half of the pivot system. The MACD indicator has recorded a death cross, with both the fast and slow lines showing downward divergence. The RSI indicator remains within a neutral range, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators are signaling extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands continue to maintain their typical volatility range, with bullish and bearish momentum distributed in a scattered manner. Short-term downside pressure slightly dominates, and there has been no significant expansion or contraction in volatility. Near-term support lies at the S2 level of 0.3655, approximately 0.7% away from the current price. Near-term resistance is found at the S1 level of 0.3691, less than 0.3% above the current price. The key long-term reference point is the central pivot at 0.3728, while the R1 resistance level at 0.3764 marks a higher-tier boundary. For the price to test the central area, it must first break through the S1 level.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Genius

Genius (GENIUS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GENIUS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Genius (GENIUS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Genius could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Genius will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GENIUS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Genius Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Genius in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Genius? Buying GENIUS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Genius. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Genius (GENIUS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Genius will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Genius (GENIUS) Guide

What can you do with Genius

Owning Genius allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Genius (GENIUS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Genius (GENIUS)

Genius - the final on-chain terminal, bringing CEX on-chain.

Genius Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Genius, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Genius Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AnalyticsAvalanche EcosystemBinance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Genius

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:45:28 (UTC+8)

Genius (GENIUS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Genius

GENIUS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GENIUS with leverage. Explore GENIUS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Genius (GENIUS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Genius price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GENIUS/USDC
￡0.2645958
￡0.2645958￡0.2645958
-2.78%
155.38K (USDT)
GENIUS/USDT
￡0.2651871
￡0.2651871￡0.2651871
-2.59%
189.13K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GENIUS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GENIUS
GENIUS
GBP
GBP

1 GENIUS = 0.2648586 GBP