Genius Price Today

The live Genius (GENIUS) price today is ￡ 0.36282, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GENIUS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.36282 per GENIUS.

Genius currently ranks #146 by market capitalisation at ￡ 121.68M, with a circulating supply of 335.38M GENIUS. During the last 24 hours, GENIUS traded between ￡ 0.36091 (low) and ￡ 0.37904 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.693593285058032608, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.1269800269994817404.

In short-term performance, GENIUS moved -0.07% in the last hour and -0.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 69.67K.

Genius (GENIUS) Market Information

Rank No.146 Market Cap ￡ 121.68M￡ 121.68M ￡ 121.68M Volume (24H) ￡ 69.67K￡ 69.67K ￡ 69.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 362.82M￡ 362.82M ￡ 362.82M Circulation Supply 335.38M 335.38M 335.38M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 953,973,324.288 953,973,324.288 953,973,324.288 Circulation Rate 33.53% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Genius is ￡ 121.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 69.67K. The circulating supply of GENIUS is 335.38M, with a total supply of 953973324.288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 362.82M.