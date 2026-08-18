Genius Price(GENIUS)
The live Genius (GENIUS) price today is ￡ 0.36282, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GENIUS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.36282 per GENIUS.
Genius currently ranks #146 by market capitalisation at ￡ 121.68M, with a circulating supply of 335.38M GENIUS. During the last 24 hours, GENIUS traded between ￡ 0.36091 (low) and ￡ 0.37904 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.693593285058032608, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.1269800269994817404.
In short-term performance, GENIUS moved -0.07% in the last hour and -0.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 69.67K.
No.146
33.53%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Genius is ￡ 121.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 69.67K. The circulating supply of GENIUS is 335.38M, with a total supply of 953973324.288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 362.82M.
-0.07%
-2.69%
-0.81%
-0.81%
Track the price changes of Genius for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0073216
|-2.69%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.04379
|+13.72%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.03306
|-8.36%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.06168
|-14.54%
Today, GENIUS recorded a change of ￡ -0.0073216 (-2.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.04379 (+13.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GENIUS saw a change of ￡ -0.03306 (-8.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.06168 (-14.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Genius (GENIUS)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Genius recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GENIUS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
GENIUS_USDT is trading at the 0.36813 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S2 pivot at 0.3655 and the S1 pivot at 0.3691, with the central axis at 0.3728 serving as an immediate upper reference point. The short-term moving average group indicates a buy signal arrangement, while the long-term trend structure remains neutral, maintaining a sideways oscillating pattern. The price is positioned in the lower half of the pivot system. The MACD indicator has recorded a death cross, with both the fast and slow lines showing downward divergence. The RSI indicator remains within a neutral range, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators are signaling extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands continue to maintain their typical volatility range, with bullish and bearish momentum distributed in a scattered manner. Short-term downside pressure slightly dominates, and there has been no significant expansion or contraction in volatility. Near-term support lies at the S2 level of 0.3655, approximately 0.7% away from the current price. Near-term resistance is found at the S1 level of 0.3691, less than 0.3% above the current price. The key long-term reference point is the central pivot at 0.3728, while the R1 resistance level at 0.3764 marks a higher-tier boundary. For the price to test the central area, it must first break through the S1 level.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Genius could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Genius, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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