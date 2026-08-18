Kuvi Price Today

The live Kuvi (KUVI) price today is ￡ 0.007789, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current KUVI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.007789 per KUVI.

Kuvi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KUVI. During the last 24 hours, KUVI traded between ￡ 0.007742 (low) and ￡ 0.007883 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KUVI moved +0.20% in the last hour and -0.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 5.35K.

Kuvi (KUVI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 5.35K￡ 5.35K ￡ 5.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 7.79M￡ 7.79M ￡ 7.79M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kuvi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 5.35K. The circulating supply of KUVI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 7.79M.