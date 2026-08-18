REAL Price Today

The live REAL (ASSET) price today is ￡ 0.25771, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASSET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.25771 per ASSET.

REAL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASSET. During the last 24 hours, ASSET traded between ￡ 0.25421 (low) and ￡ 0.26344 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASSET moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 406.03K.

REAL (ASSET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 406.03K￡ 406.03K ￡ 406.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 257.71M￡ 257.71M ￡ 257.71M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of REAL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 406.03K. The circulating supply of ASSET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 257.71M.