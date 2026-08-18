MegaETH Price(MEGA)
The live MegaETH (MEGA) price today is ￡ 0.03131, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEGA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03131 per MEGA.
MegaETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MEGA. During the last 24 hours, MEGA traded between ￡ 0.031 (low) and ￡ 0.03317 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, MEGA moved +0.19% in the last hour and -12.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 69.73K.
MEGAETH
The current Market Cap of MegaETH is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 69.73K. The circulating supply of MEGA is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 313.10M.
+0.19%
-1.69%
-12.72%
-12.72%
Track the price changes of MegaETH for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0003923
|-1.69%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01347
|-30.09%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.02293
|-42.28%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.05291
|-62.83%
Today, MEGA recorded a change of ￡ -0.0003923 (-1.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01347 (-30.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, MEGA saw a change of ￡ -0.02293 (-42.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.05291 (-62.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MegaETH (MEGA)?
Check out the MegaETH Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate MegaETH recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the MEGA market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
MEGA_USDT is trading at 0.03131 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the S2 pivot point of 0.03146, while the central axis at 0.03215 serves as an upper structural benchmark. In the short term, both the moving average group and the EMA group are aligned in a bullish arrangement. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI is oscillating within a neutral range. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI indicators currently show extreme overbought or oversold signals. Bollinger Band width remains consistent with the current volatility level, and there is a clear stratification in the direction of the fast and slow lines. Bullish and bearish momentum are relatively balanced. The immediate resistance lies at 0.03146, approximately 0.48% above the current price. A secondary resistance level is set at 0.03179, while the key reference point above is the central pivot at 0.03215. For near-term support, attention should be paid to the validity of the previous low area. The long-term downside reference point points toward the 0.03284 retracement zone. Price levels across different tiers are closely spaced, indicating that the market is currently in a narrow consolidation phase.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of MegaETH could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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MegaETH is an EVM-compatible blockchain that brings Web2-level real-time performance to the crypto world for the first time. Their goal is to push the performance to hardware limits, bridging the gap between blockchains and traditional cloud computing servers.
MegaETH offers several distinguishing features, including high transaction throughput, abundant compute capacity, and, most uniquely, millisecond-level response times even under heavy load. With MegaETH, developers can build and compose the most demanding applications without bounds.
For a more in-depth understanding of MegaETH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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