What is Terra Classic (LUNC)

Terra Classic is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees, and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA, a native token on Terra, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.

Terra Classic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Terra Classic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LUNC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Terra Classic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Terra Classic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Terra Classic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Terra Classic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUNC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Terra Classic price prediction page.

Terra Classic Price History

Tracing LUNC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUNC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Terra Classic price history page.

How to buy Terra Classic (LUNC)

Looking for how to buy Terra Classic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Terra Classic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUNC to Local Currencies

1 LUNC to VND ₫ 1.5282036 1 LUNC to AUD A$ 0.000094168 1 LUNC to GBP ￡ 0.0000447 1 LUNC to EUR € 0.000051852 1 LUNC to USD $ 0.0000596 1 LUNC to MYR RM 0.000262836 1 LUNC to TRY ₺ 0.00226778 1 LUNC to JPY ¥ 0.00852876 1 LUNC to RUB ₽ 0.004919384 1 LUNC to INR ₹ 0.005123216 1 LUNC to IDR Rp 1.01016934 1 LUNC to KRW ₩ 0.08465882 1 LUNC to PHP ₱ 0.003396008 1 LUNC to EGP ￡E. 0.003039004 1 LUNC to BRL R$ 0.000349256 1 LUNC to CAD C$ 0.000082248 1 LUNC to BDT ৳ 0.007240804 1 LUNC to NGN ₦ 0.095665748 1 LUNC to UAH ₴ 0.002460288 1 LUNC to VES Bs 0.0042316 1 LUNC to PKR Rs 0.0167178 1 LUNC to KZT ₸ 0.030864456 1 LUNC to THB ฿ 0.001998388 1 LUNC to TWD NT$ 0.001931636 1 LUNC to AED د.إ 0.000218732 1 LUNC to CHF Fr 0.000048276 1 LUNC to HKD HK$ 0.0004619 1 LUNC to MAD .د.م 0.000551896 1 LUNC to MXN $ 0.001202132

Terra Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Terra Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Terra Classic What is the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) today? The live price of Terra Classic (LUNC) is 0.0000596 USD . What is the market cap of Terra Classic (LUNC)? The current market cap of Terra Classic is $ 324.14M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LUNC by its real-time market price of 0.0000596 USD . What is the circulating supply of Terra Classic (LUNC)? The current circulating supply of Terra Classic (LUNC) is 5.44T USD . What was the highest price of Terra Classic (LUNC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Terra Classic (LUNC) is 0.00059231 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Terra Classic (LUNC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Terra Classic (LUNC) is $ 921.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!