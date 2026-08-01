Which blockchain network does ConLaunch run on?

ConLaunch operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CLAUNCH?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 0.06% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does ConLaunch belong to?

ConLaunch falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,AI Framework category. This classification helps investors compare CLAUNCH with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of ConLaunch?

Its market capitalization is £17585.37780180660000, placing the asset at rank #6355. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CLAUNCH is currently circulating?

There are 99999999999.99998 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for ConLaunch today?

Over the past day, CLAUNCH generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, ConLaunch fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.