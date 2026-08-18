龙虾 Price Today

The live 龙虾 (龙虾) price today is ￡ 0.019745, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current 龙虾 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.019745 per 龙虾.

龙虾 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 龙虾. During the last 24 hours, 龙虾 traded between ￡ 0.018912 (low) and ￡ 0.021248 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 龙虾 moved +0.90% in the last hour and -32.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 325.66K.

龙虾 (龙虾) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 325.66K￡ 325.66K ￡ 325.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of 龙虾 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 325.66K. The circulating supply of 龙虾 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.