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Top AI Framework Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Framework sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13527
-0.34%
+0.38%
+1.95%
$ 1.49B
$ 74.88K
2
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5812
+0.17%
+0.59%
+1.20%
$ 382.28M
$ 252.94K
3
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.1705
0.00%
+0.47%
-1.73%
$ 135.03M
$ 470.63K
4
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 2.74
-0.33%
+2.23%
+3.26%
$ 82.98M
$ 24.82K
5
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2662
-0.34%
+1.37%
+6.79%
$ 63.50M
$ 396.09K
6
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1716
-0.35%
-4.90%
-14.59%
$ 60.90M
$ 778.26K
7
Allora
Allora
ALLO
$ 0.29301
-1.01%
+3.88%
-1.17%
$ 58.50M
$ 585.63K
8
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01342
-0.30%
-7.01%
-5.23%
$ 37.51M
$ 4.20M
9
0G
0G
0G
$ 0.1466
-1.22%
-7.01%
-8.24%
$ 31.11M
$ 445.10K
10
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07656
-0.21%
-0.27%
+0.27%
$ 23.43M
$ 1.18M
11
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22987
+2.00%
+15.46%
+101.06%
$ 22.40M
$ 4.82M
12
Rei
Rei
REI
$ 0.02233256
+1.28%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 22.33M
$ 172.95K
13
Freysa
Freysa
FAI
$ 0.00254
+0.16%
-0.39%
-0.58%
$ 20.98M
$ 23.28M
14
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.14795
+3.08%
+26.41%
+26.41%
$ 18.92M
$ 1.41M
15
OpenServ
OpenServ
SERV
$ 0.02403
0.00%
+4.03%
-5.80%
$ 18.50M
$ 23.19K
16
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019432
+0.02%
-1.49%
-5.24%
$ 18.16M
$ 3.29M
17
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02144
-0.28%
-1.11%
-4.92%
$ 18.03M
$ 3.63M
18
Pippin
Pippin
PIPPIN
$ 0.017736
-0.36%
+4.32%
+4.43%
$ 17.80M
$ 7.73M
19
AEON
AEON
AEON
$ 0.09017
-0.23%
+6.91%
+54.29%
$ 17.11M
$ 6.11M
20
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0006
-0.58%
-3.00%
-5.64%
$ 15.73M
$ 104.50M
21
Mira
Mira
MIRA
$ 0.03797
+0.18%
-3.71%
-6.30%
$ 11.23M
$ 1.98M
22
Kled AI
Kled AI
KLED
$ 0.01000883
+0.11%
-0.02%
-2.36%
$ 10.01M
$ 441.86K
23
DeAgentAI
DeAgentAI
AIA
$ 0.069
-0.30%
+0.07%
-2.83%
$ 8.97M
$ 1.83M
24
swarms
swarms
SWARMS
$ 0.008456
+1.10%
-4.70%
+10.48%
$ 8.46M
$ 8.50M
25
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02085
-0.43%
-0.43%
+4.22%
$ 8.15M
$ 3.42M
26
RSS3
RSS3
RSS3
$ 0.00439435
-0.01%
-0.02%
-3.15%
$ 6.68M
$ 61.73K
27
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004899
+0.99%
+0.04%
+2.09%
$ 4.98M
$ 11.82M
28
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.01907
+0.90%
-0.47%
-24.58%
$ 4.26M
$ 3.12M
29
Agent Zero Token
Agent Zero Token
A0T
$ 2.35
-0.42%
+0.02%
-4.86%
$ 2.35M
$ 12.46K
30
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0.00184703
-0.17%
+0.08%
+3.16%
$ 1.85M
$ 185.02K
31
ELIZAOS
ELIZAOS
ELIZAOS
$ 0.0001902
+1.66%
-5.54%
-0.26%
$ 1.76M
$ 352.07M
32
CharacterX
CharacterX
CAI
$ 0.01622487
-0.30%
-0.10%
+22.22%
$ 1.62M
$ 29.92K
33
HUMAN Protocol
HUMAN Protocol
HMT
$ 0.00145013
0.00%
--
-20.10%
$ 1.45M
$ 9.55
34
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0.0211772
-0.13%
-0.02%
+23.91%
$ 1.04M
$ 267.89
35
UOMI
UOMI
UOMI
$ 0.00022984
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.33%
$ 979.49K
$ 15.25
36
ORA Coin
ORA Coin
ORA
$ 0.00524266
-9.47%
-0.14%
+8.41%
$ 923.51K
$ 454.60
37
Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence
HINT
$ 0.0013587
-0.01%
-0.70%
-2.56%
$ 625.65K
$ 46.98M
38
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000539
0.00%
+3.85%
-3.23%
$ 555.17K
$ 436.39K
39
Coral Protocol
Coral Protocol
CORAL
$ 5.404E-5
+0.02%
+1.60%
+0.75%
$ 540.03K
--
40
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0.00106
-0.93%
+16.48%
-34.97%
$ 506.34K
$ 3.51M
41
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00207136
-0.10%
-0.01%
-3.01%
$ 491.57K
$ 287.48
42
4EVERLAND
4EVERLAND
4EVER
$ 0.0001369
-0.29%
+0.03%
+2.72%
$ 468.09K
$ 56.56K
43
ICPanda DAO
ICPanda DAO
PANDA
$ 0.00055141
-0.34%
-0.00%
+1.91%
$ 449.30K
$ 157.23
44
SwarmNode.ai
SwarmNode.ai
SNAI
$ 0.0004118
+0.02%
+2.31%
-0.52%
$ 420.00K
$ 135.48M
45
Heurist
Heurist
HEU
$ 0.00197048
0.00%
-0.16%
-25.79%
$ 396.04K
$ 9.41K
46
DecideAI
DecideAI
DCD
$ 0.00067399
-0.67%
-0.02%
-0.07%
$ 391.60K
$ 1.89
47
ai16z
ai16z
AI16Z
$ 0.00032259
-0.45%
0.00%
+7.96%
$ 354.81K
$ 5.41K
48
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0.00034182
+0.24%
+0.03%
-2.44%
$ 339.51K
$ 1.12K
49
Nookplot
Nookplot
NOOK
$ 3.09E-6
+0.32%
-1.70%
-13.45%
$ 307.25K
--
50
GIZA
GIZA
GIZA
$ 0.00089607
0.00%
+0.02%
-41.58%
$ 304.96K
$ 171.06

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Framework tokens and why are they popular?
AI Framework tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 117 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.64B.
What is the best-performing AI Framework token right now?
Among AI Framework tokens tracked on MEXC, CLO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 26.41% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Framework tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 117 AI Framework tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Framework tokens include M, VIRTUAL, EIGEN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Framework category?
The combined market capitalisation of all AI Framework tokens is approximately $2.64B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Framework sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.