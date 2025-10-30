The live Bware price today is 0.083847 USD. Track real-time INFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INFRA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Bware price today is 0.083847 USD. Track real-time INFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INFRA price trend easily at MEXC now.

Bware Price (INFRA)

1 INFRA to USD Live Price:

$0.083826
$0.083826
-1.50%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
USD
Bware (INFRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:33:43 (UTC+8)

Bware (INFRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.079411
$ 0.079411
24H Low
$ 0.085292
$ 0.085292
24H High

$ 0.079411
$ 0.079411

$ 0.085292
$ 0.085292

$ 2.45
$ 2.45

$ 0.079411
$ 0.079411

-0.00%

-1.34%

-5.21%

-5.21%

Bware (INFRA) real-time price is $0.083847. Over the past 24 hours, INFRA traded between a low of $ 0.079411 and a high of $ 0.085292, showing active market volatility. INFRA's all-time high price is $ 2.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.079411.

In terms of short-term performance, INFRA has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -1.34% over 24 hours, and -5.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bware (INFRA) Market Information

$ 418.66K
$ 418.66K

--
----

$ 8.36M
$ 8.36M

5.01M
5.01M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bware is $ 418.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INFRA is 5.01M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.36M.

Bware (INFRA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bware to USD was $ -0.00114362285453043.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bware to USD was $ -0.0108809258.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bware to USD was $ -0.0195092600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bware to USD was $ -0.03371689139716698.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00114362285453043-1.34%
30 Days$ -0.0108809258-12.97%
60 Days$ -0.0195092600-23.26%
90 Days$ -0.03371689139716698-28.67%

What is Bware (INFRA)

What is the project about? Bware Labs is a provider of multichain, scalable solutions, focused on infrastructure and dev tools. Founded in 2020, in Bucharest, Romania, Bware Labs aims to solve efficiency and performance challenges in the Web3 industry.

What makes your project unique? Providing unparalleled quality, performance, and ease of use to blockchain API, Blast, Bware Labs API platform innovates by decentralizing its infrastructure through onboarding third-party node providers to participate in the platform. It does this by being the first to adopt a reward model for node runners, incentivizing them in order to increase the decentralization of the platform and ultimately improve access to supported blockchains.

History of your project. The Bware Labs founders set out to build an alternative infrastructure platform that focused on high performance, decentralization, security, and accessibility all at the same time, without relying on a centralized authority. This is how Blast, Bware Labs decentralized API platform appeared. Bware Labs now offers a full range of services for Avalanche Subnets and Polygon Supernets, validators, custom indexing services on the Klaytn Network, snapshot services for Aptos, XPLA, Persistence, OKP4, Nolus and Uptick, faucet services, and they are bridge operators for Avalanche, deBridge, Axelar, and Connext.

What’s next for your project? Bware Labs expanded well over the blockchain infrastructure business and is aiming to become an all-encompassing ecosystem for all the tools the Web3 players need, servicing not only builders, but also enterprises, blockchains, and App Chains.

What can your token be used for? $INFRA is the ERC20 token that enables Blast to run permissionless. The node providers in Blast are rewarded with the INFRA token if they can sustain the quality required by Bware Labs' proprietary Integrity protocol. Holders will be able to stake tokens, run their own nodes, or delegate them to earn more yield.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Bware (INFRA) Resource

Official Website

Bware Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bware (INFRA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bware (INFRA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bware.

Check the Bware price prediction now!

INFRA to Local Currencies

Bware (INFRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bware (INFRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INFRA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bware (INFRA)

How much is Bware (INFRA) worth today?
The live INFRA price in USD is 0.083847 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current INFRA to USD price?
The current price of INFRA to USD is $ 0.083847. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bware?
The market cap for INFRA is $ 418.66K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of INFRA?
The circulating supply of INFRA is 5.01M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of INFRA?
INFRA achieved an ATH price of 2.45 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of INFRA?
INFRA saw an ATL price of 0.079411 USD.
What is the trading volume of INFRA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for INFRA is -- USD.
Will INFRA go higher this year?
INFRA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out INFRA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:33:43 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$107,971.70

$3,776.80

$0.02586

$186.31

$0.9999

$3,776.80

$107,971.70

$186.31

$2.4667

$0.18179

$0.00000

$0.007410

$0.01661

$0.0003213

$0.0030682

$0.0030682

$0.000000000000000000000179

$1.1700

$0.135394

$0.00000669

