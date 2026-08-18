Neptune Price Today

The live Neptune (XNT) price today is ￡ 0.1906, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1906 per XNT.

Neptune currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XNT. During the last 24 hours, XNT traded between ￡ 0.1721 (low) and ￡ 0.2138 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XNT moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 34.78K.

Neptune (XNT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 34.78K￡ 34.78K ￡ 34.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 466.10K￡ 466.10K ￡ 466.10K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,445,421 2,445,421 2,445,421 Public Blockchain NEPTUNE

The current Market Cap of Neptune is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 34.78K. The circulating supply of XNT is --, with a total supply of 2445421. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 466.10K.