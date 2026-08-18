XRP Healthcare AI Price Today

The live XRP Healthcare AI (XRPHAI) price today is ￡ 0.00413, with a 11.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current XRPHAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00413 per XRPHAI.

XRP Healthcare AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XRPHAI. During the last 24 hours, XRPHAI traded between ￡ 0.00369 (low) and ￡ 0.00482 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XRPHAI moved -2.14% in the last hour and -25.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 21.16K.

XRP Healthcare AI (XRPHAI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 21.16K￡ 21.16K ￡ 21.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.13M￡ 4.13M ￡ 4.13M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain XRP

The current Market Cap of XRP Healthcare AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 21.16K. The circulating supply of XRPHAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.13M.