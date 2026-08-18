MWX AI Price Today

The live MWX AI (MWXT) price today is ￡ 0.05412, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current MWXT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05412 per MWXT.

MWX AI currently ranks #965 by market capitalisation at ￡ 9.08M, with a circulating supply of 167.85M MWXT. During the last 24 hours, MWXT traded between ￡ 0.05394 (low) and ￡ 0.05492 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.221886072981244441, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0318942915875681043.

In short-term performance, MWXT moved -0.45% in the last hour and -2.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 86.33K.

MWX AI (MWXT) Market Information

Rank No.965 Market Cap ￡ 9.08M￡ 9.08M ￡ 9.08M Volume (24H) ￡ 86.33K￡ 86.33K ￡ 86.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 54.12M￡ 54.12M ￡ 54.12M Circulation Supply 167.85M 167.85M 167.85M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.78% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of MWX AI is ￡ 9.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 86.33K. The circulating supply of MWXT is 167.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 54.12M.