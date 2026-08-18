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The live MWX AI price today is 0.05412 GBP.MWXT market cap is 9,083,873.5835896053984 GBP. Track real-time MWXT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live MWX AI price today is 0.05412 GBP.MWXT market cap is 9,083,873.5835896053984 GBP. Track real-time MWXT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MWXT Whitepaper

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MWX AI Price(MWXT)

1 MWXT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0395076
￡0.0395076￡0.0395076
-0.47%1D
GBP
MWX AI (MWXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:15:16 (UTC+8)

MWX AI Price Today

The live MWX AI (MWXT) price today is ￡ 0.05412, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current MWXT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05412 per MWXT.

MWX AI currently ranks #965 by market capitalisation at ￡ 9.08M, with a circulating supply of 167.85M MWXT. During the last 24 hours, MWXT traded between ￡ 0.05394 (low) and ￡ 0.05492 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.221886072981244441, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0318942915875681043.

In short-term performance, MWXT moved -0.45% in the last hour and -2.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 86.33K.

MWX AI (MWXT) Market Information

No.965

￡ 9.08M
￡ 9.08M￡ 9.08M

￡ 86.33K
￡ 86.33K￡ 86.33K

￡ 54.12M
￡ 54.12M￡ 54.12M

167.85M
167.85M 167.85M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.78%

BASE

The current Market Cap of MWX AI is ￡ 9.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 86.33K. The circulating supply of MWXT is 167.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 54.12M.

MWX AI Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.05394
￡ 0.05394￡ 0.05394
24H Low
￡ 0.05492
￡ 0.05492￡ 0.05492
24H High

￡ 0.05394
￡ 0.05394￡ 0.05394

￡ 0.05492
￡ 0.05492￡ 0.05492

￡ 0.221886072981244441
￡ 0.221886072981244441￡ 0.221886072981244441

￡ 0.0318942915875681043
￡ 0.0318942915875681043￡ 0.0318942915875681043

-0.45%

-0.47%

-2.63%

-2.63%

MWX AI (MWXT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of MWX AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0001866-0.47%
30 Days￡ -0.0078-12.60%
60 Days￡ -0.00663-10.92%
90 Days￡ -0.0199-26.89%
MWX AI Price Change Today

Today, MWXT recorded a change of ￡ -0.0001866 (-0.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MWX AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0078 (-12.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MWX AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MWXT saw a change of ￡ -0.00663 (-10.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MWX AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0199 (-26.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MWX AI (MWXT)?

Check out the MWX AI Price History page now.

Analysis for MWX AI

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate MWX AI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence MWX AI's prices?

Several key factors influence MWX AI (MWXT) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. AI sector performance and adoption rates
3. Platform utility and real-world use cases
4. Token supply and demand dynamics
5. Partnership announcements and integrations
6. Regulatory developments affecting AI tokens
7. Trading volume and liquidity levels
8. Community growth and developer activity
9. Competitive positioning against other AI projects
10. Technical developments and roadmap progress

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of emerging AI cryptocurrency projects.

Why do people want to know MWX AI's price today?

People want to know MWX AI (MWXT) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, timing market entry/exit points, analyzing price trends and volatility, assessing investment performance, and staying updated on market sentiment.

Price Prediction for MWX AI

MWX AI (MWXT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MWXT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MWX AI (MWXT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MWX AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MWX AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MWXT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MWX AI Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest MWX AI in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with MWX AI? Buying MWXT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy MWX AI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your MWX AI (MWXT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and MWX AI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy MWX AI (MWXT) Guide

What can you do with MWX AI

Owning MWX AI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying MWX AI (MWXT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MWX AI (MWXT)

We are a tech company who build AI marketplace. Our ecosystem consist of merchant that provide ready to use AI solutions

MWX AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MWX AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MWX AI Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base NativeInfrastructure

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MWX AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:15:16 (UTC+8)

MWX AI (MWXT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about MWX AI

MWXT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MWXT with leverage. Explore MWXT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade MWX AI (MWXT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MWX AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MWXT/USDT
￡0.0395003
￡0.0395003￡0.0395003
-0.49%
1.59M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MWXT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

MWXT
MWXT
GBP
GBP

1 MWXT = 0.0395075 GBP