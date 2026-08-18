SILVER Price Today

The live SILVER (KAG) price today is ￡ 49.28, with a 3.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 49.28 per KAG.

SILVER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KAG. During the last 24 hours, KAG traded between ￡ 46.1 (low) and ￡ 52.48 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KAG moved -0.35% in the last hour and -4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 126.93K.

SILVER (KAG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 126.93K￡ 126.93K ￡ 126.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SILVER is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 126.93K. The circulating supply of KAG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.