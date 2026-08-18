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The live SILVER price today is 49.28 GBP.KAG market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KAG to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live SILVER price today is 49.28 GBP.KAG market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KAG to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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KAG Price Forecast

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SILVER Logo

SILVER Price(KAG)

1 KAG to GBP Live Price:

￡35.9744
￡35.9744￡35.9744
-3.50%1D
GBP
SILVER (KAG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:50:29 (UTC+8)

SILVER Price Today

The live SILVER (KAG) price today is ￡ 49.28, with a 3.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 49.28 per KAG.

SILVER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KAG. During the last 24 hours, KAG traded between ￡ 46.1 (low) and ￡ 52.48 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KAG moved -0.35% in the last hour and -4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 126.93K.

SILVER (KAG) Market Information

--
----

￡ 126.93K
￡ 126.93K￡ 126.93K

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ETH

The current Market Cap of SILVER is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 126.93K. The circulating supply of KAG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

SILVER Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 46.1
￡ 46.1￡ 46.1
24H Low
￡ 52.48
￡ 52.48￡ 52.48
24H High

￡ 46.1
￡ 46.1￡ 46.1

￡ 52.48
￡ 52.48￡ 52.48

--
----

--
----

-0.35%

-3.50%

-4.15%

-4.15%

SILVER (KAG) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of SILVER for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -1.3048-3.50%
30 Days￡ -4.66-8.64%
60 Days￡ -7.49-13.20%
90 Days￡ -25.82-34.39%
SILVER Price Change Today

Today, KAG recorded a change of ￡ -1.3048 (-3.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SILVER 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -4.66 (-8.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SILVER 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KAG saw a change of ￡ -7.49 (-13.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SILVER 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -25.82 (-34.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SILVER (KAG)?

Check out the SILVER Price History page now.

Price Prediction for SILVER

SILVER (KAG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KAG in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SILVER (KAG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SILVER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SILVER will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KAG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SILVER Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest SILVER in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with SILVER? Buying KAG is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy SILVER. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your SILVER (KAG) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and SILVER will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy SILVER (KAG) Guide

What can you do with SILVER

Owning SILVER allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying SILVER (KAG) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SILVER (KAG)

Kinesis Silver (KAG) is a silver-backed digital asset issued by Kinesis Cayman, with each token backed by one ounce of silver bullion, independently audited and held in fully insured vaults. On MEXC, KAG is available in ERC-20 form, issued by KMS Labs on Ethereum, with each token representing a 1:1 claim on Kinesis Silver (KAG) held in reserve. Silver (KAG) brings real-world utility to physical silver, enabling it to be traded and transferred globally. KAG (ERC-20) holders will soon be able to transfer to the Kinesis platform to access spending, physical redemption, and a passive yield from a share of global transaction fees.

SILVER Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SILVER, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SILVER Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Decentralized Exchange (DEX)Decentralized Finance (DeFi)Ethereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SILVER

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:50:29 (UTC+8)

SILVER (KAG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about SILVER

KAG USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KAG with leverage. Explore KAG USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade SILVER (KAG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SILVER price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAG/USDT
￡36.0255
￡36.0255￡36.0255
-3.36%
2.56K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAG-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

KAG
KAG
GBP
GBP

1 KAG = 35.9744 GBP