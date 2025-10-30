What is ZEROBASE (ZBT)

ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). It powers products like zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield—bridging institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZEROBASE How much is ZEROBASE (ZBT) worth today? The live ZBT price in USD is 0.1877 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ZBT to USD price? $ 0.1877 . Check out The current price of ZBT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ZEROBASE? The market cap for ZBT is $ 41.29M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ZBT? The circulating supply of ZBT is 220.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZBT? ZBT achieved an ATH price of 1.1331922631579274 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZBT? ZBT saw an ATL price of 0.22721623692540988 USD . What is the trading volume of ZBT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZBT is $ 2.95M USD . Will ZBT go higher this year? ZBT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZBT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

