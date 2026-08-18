Asteroid Price Today

The live Asteroid (ASTEROID1) price today is ￡ 0.001931, with a 4.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROID1 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001931 per ASTEROID1.

Asteroid currently ranks #1369 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.93M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTEROID1. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROID1 traded between ￡ 0.001704 (low) and ￡ 0.00208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0127600038698922348, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000020023510805464.

In short-term performance, ASTEROID1 moved +0.94% in the last hour and +6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.51K.

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Market Information

Rank No.1369 Market Cap ￡ 1.93M￡ 1.93M ￡ 1.93M Volume (24H) ￡ 60.51K￡ 60.51K ￡ 60.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.93M￡ 1.93M ￡ 1.93M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Asteroid is ￡ 1.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.51K. The circulating supply of ASTEROID1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.93M.