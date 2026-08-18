Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Asteroid price today is 0.001931 GBP.ASTEROID1 market cap is 1,931,000 GBP. Track real-time ASTEROID1 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Asteroid price today is 0.001931 GBP.ASTEROID1 market cap is 1,931,000 GBP. Track real-time ASTEROID1 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ASTEROID1

ASTEROID1 Price Info

What is ASTEROID1

ASTEROID1 Official Website

ASTEROID1 Tokenomics

ASTEROID1 Price Forecast

ASTEROID1 History

ASTEROID1 Buying Guide

ASTEROID1-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ASTEROID1 Spot

ASTEROID1 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Asteroid Logo

Asteroid Price(ASTEROID1)

1 ASTEROID1 to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00141255
￡0.00141255￡0.00141255
-4.86%1D
GBP
Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:36:13 (UTC+8)

Asteroid Price Today

The live Asteroid (ASTEROID1) price today is ￡ 0.001931, with a 4.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROID1 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001931 per ASTEROID1.

Asteroid currently ranks #1369 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.93M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTEROID1. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROID1 traded between ￡ 0.001704 (low) and ￡ 0.00208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0127600038698922348, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000020023510805464.

In short-term performance, ASTEROID1 moved +0.94% in the last hour and +6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.51K.

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Market Information

No.1369

￡ 1.93M
￡ 1.93M￡ 1.93M

￡ 60.51K
￡ 60.51K￡ 60.51K

￡ 1.93M
￡ 1.93M￡ 1.93M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Asteroid is ￡ 1.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.51K. The circulating supply of ASTEROID1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.93M.

Asteroid Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001704
￡ 0.001704￡ 0.001704
24H Low
￡ 0.00208
￡ 0.00208￡ 0.00208
24H High

￡ 0.001704
￡ 0.001704￡ 0.001704

￡ 0.00208
￡ 0.00208￡ 0.00208

￡ 0.0127600038698922348
￡ 0.0127600038698922348￡ 0.0127600038698922348

￡ 0.0000020023510805464
￡ 0.0000020023510805464￡ 0.0000020023510805464

+0.94%

-4.85%

+6.62%

+6.62%

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Asteroid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00007216-4.85%
30 Days￡ +0.000541+38.92%
60 Days￡ -0.002038-51.35%
90 Days￡ -0.002089-51.97%
Asteroid Price Change Today

Today, ASTEROID1 recorded a change of ￡ -0.00007216 (-4.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Asteroid 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000541 (+38.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Asteroid 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASTEROID1 saw a change of ￡ -0.002038 (-51.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Asteroid 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.002089 (-51.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Asteroid (ASTEROID1)?

Check out the Asteroid Price History page now.

Analysis for Asteroid

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Asteroid recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Asteroid market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ASTEROID1 market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** ASTEROID1_USDT, on the 4-hour timeframe, is currently trading at 0.003565 USDT, positioned near the central pivot point. The MA group shows a buy bias across levels 5 and 6, while the EMA group’s buy signals dominate at level 7. The price is hovering along the lower boundary of the range between the pivot and R1 (0.003663), approximately 3% away from S1 (0.003458). **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a bearish crossover signal, indicating that short-term momentum is showing a layered divergence between fast and slow moving averages. The RSI remains within a neutral range, while the lack of complete KDJ and StochRSI data limits the assessment of overall momentum strength. Additionally, the BOLL channel status remains unclear, making it difficult to confirm any immediate changes in volatility. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 is located at 0.003663, approximately +2.7% above the current price, serving as a near-term observation level. R2, situated at 0.00377 (+5.7%), acts as a more distant reference point. On the downside, S1 lies at 0.003458 (-3.0%), providing near-term support, while S2, positioned at 0.00336 (-5.7%), serves as a structural support level for further analysis.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Asteroid

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASTEROID1 in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Asteroid could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Asteroid will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ASTEROID1 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Asteroid Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Asteroid in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Asteroid? Buying ASTEROID1 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Asteroid. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Asteroid will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Guide

What can you do with Asteroid

Owning Asteroid allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Asteroid (ASTEROID1) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Asteroid (ASTEROID1)

ASTEROID1 is a meme coin.

Asteroid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Asteroid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Asteroid Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Asteroid

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:36:13 (UTC+8)

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Asteroid

ASTEROID1 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASTEROID1 with leverage. Explore ASTEROID1 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Asteroid price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTEROID1/USD1
￡0.001395833
￡0.001395833￡0.001395833
-4.64%
29.37M (USDT)
ASTEROID1/USDT
￡0.00140525
￡0.00140525￡0.00140525
-4.89%
32.03M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.213379
￡0.213379￡0.213379

+874.33%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0107529
￡0.0107529￡0.0107529

+5.21%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02799915
￡0.02799915￡0.02799915

+8.43%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.050516
￡0.050516￡0.050516

+0.28%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.213379
￡0.213379￡0.213379

+874.33%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000320616
￡0.000320616￡0.000320616

+202.89%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

￡0.83731
￡0.83731￡0.83731

+34.78%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02799915
￡0.02799915￡0.02799915

+8.43%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0056721
￡0.0056721￡0.0056721

+7.91%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASTEROID1-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ASTEROID1
ASTEROID1
GBP
GBP

1 ASTEROID1 = 0.00140963 GBP