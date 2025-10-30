AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00126047 $ 0.00126047 $ 0.00126047 24H Low $ 0.00158017 $ 0.00158017 $ 0.00158017 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00126047$ 0.00126047 $ 0.00126047 24H High $ 0.00158017$ 0.00158017 $ 0.00158017 All Time High $ 0.00782371$ 0.00782371 $ 0.00782371 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.33% Price Change (1D) -20.23% Price Change (7D) -9.82% Price Change (7D) -9.82%

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) real-time price is $0.00126047. Over the past 24 hours, AIDEV traded between a low of $ 0.00126047 and a high of $ 0.00158017, showing active market volatility. AIDEV's all-time high price is $ 0.00782371, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIDEV has changed by -0.33% over the past hour, -20.23% over 24 hours, and -9.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.91K$ 97.91K $ 97.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 504.19K$ 504.19K $ 504.19K Circulation Supply 77.68M 77.68M 77.68M Total Supply 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AI Dev Agent is $ 97.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIDEV is 77.68M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.19K.